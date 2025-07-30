Milsami vs Budućnost prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.0 Odds: 1.75 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of the second qualifying round matches of the UEFA Europa Conference League will take place on Thursday at the Orhei Stadium, where Moldovan side Milsami will host Montenegrin club Budućnost. The first leg ended without a winner, leaving everything to be decided in the return match. Let’s take a closer look at a goal-based bet in this clash, which offers promising chances for success.

Match preview

The Moldovan team didn’t produce their most dazzling football in the away leg, but managed to keep a clean sheet in Montenegro. However, at home, they usually play much more boldly. For instance, Milsami saw over 2.5 goals scored in six of their last ten home games, and a recent 3-1 win over Sparta Selemet in the league only highlights their attacking potential on home turf.

Still, European competition hasn’t been all smooth sailing for Milsami. Against Finnish side KuPS in the previous round, they failed to find the net at home (0-0), demonstrating a lack of creativity in the final third. To progress further, the team will need to add aggression and make the most of the few chances they create.

Budućnost come into this match on the back of a four-game winless run. Nevertheless, the Montenegrins have already featured in Champions League qualifiers, losing to Armenian side Noah, and are now fighting for a place in the main draw of the Conference League. Away from home, Budućnost have been relatively solid — five wins in their last seven away fixtures.

Budućnost’s attack is capable of breaking down defences even in high-pressure situations, but consistency remains an issue. In the first leg against Milsami, they failed to score despite firing 11 shots — none of which were on target. Now, away from home, they might try to play for the result, but they’ll still need to be ready for an open game — it’ll be tough to go through without scoring.

Probable lineups

Milsami: Țîmbur, Asmelash, Lupano, Taki, Nwaeze, Gînsari, Hali, Yoda, Olatunde-Matthew, Ndon, Kalabatama

Budućnost: Domazetović, Serikov, Gasević, Grivić, Đuriković, Orahovac, Miličković, Piščević, Strumia, Bulatović, Ivanović

Match facts and H2H

Milsami saw over 2.5 goals in 6 of their last 10 home matches.

Three or more goals were scored in 3 of Budućnost’s last 4 away games.

The first leg between these teams ended in a goalless draw — 0:0.

Prediction

Milsami will be expected to push forward with home support, opening up space for Budućnost’s counterattacks. Both sides are not renowned for defensive solidity, and any mistake could be swiftly punished. Expect a tense encounter with goal chances for both teams. Our pick: “Total over 2.0 goals” at odds of 1.75.