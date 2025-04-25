RU RU ES ES FR FR
Millwall vs Swansea prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Millwall vs Swansea prediction Photo: efl.com / Author unknown
Millwall Millwall
EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Millwall - Swansea
-
- : -
England, London, The Den
Swansea Swansea
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Millwall continues their confident sprint towards the end of the season and on Saturday at "The Den" they will attempt to extend their successful streak in the match against Swansea. I suggest a bet on the outcome of this match with a good odds.

Match Preview

Alex Neil's squad is currently on a roll: four wins in the last five rounds, and most importantly, their style of play is regaining its former power. In the last meeting, the "Lions" dealt with Norwich – 3:1, with Mihajlo Ivanovic scoring an impressive brace, becoming the true catalyst for the hosts' attacks.

Aziz also made his mark on the score sheet, and the team strengthened their hold on the eighth position, with 63 points after 44 rounds, maintaining a real chance of finishing in the playoff zone. At home, the "Lions" have secured 11 victories in 22 matches, with seven losses. In the last four home games, the team has taken maximum points.

As for the visitors, Swansea is finishing the campaign without much ambition. The Welsh, under Alan Sheehan's guidance, can count their recent win over QPR (2:1) as a positive, where an own goal by Fox and a precise shot by Darling provided a comfortable advantage. Dembele's response only added intrigue at the end, but the outcome remained unchanged — the "Swans" took home three points and continue to hold a mid-table position.

The "Swans" have 60 points and are in 11th position, but they are no longer in the race for the top 6 — the gap is too large to dream of spring playoff battles. It should be noted that the team has looked quite confident in recent away matches. In the last three games, the team has secured two wins and one draw.

Probable Lineups

  • Millwall: Jensen – Leonard, Tanganga, Wallace, Bryan – De Norre, Saville, Esse, Hanneman, Aziz – Langstaff
  • Swansea: Vigoro – Key, Cabango, Darling, Delcroix, Tymon – Ronald, Fulton, Francu – Cullen, O'Brien

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Millwall defeated the opponent away in the first round with a score of 1:0
  • The "Both Teams to Score" bet hit in two out of five matches
  • The "Over 2.5 Goals" option hit in three out of five meetings

Prediction

Millwall is playing openly well in recent matches, especially with the support of the home crowd. The "Lions" still have a chance at the playoffs and will play for victory. Our bet for the match is "Millwall to win with a handicap (0)" at odds of 1.60.

