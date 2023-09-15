Prediction on game Win Leeds Odds: 2.42 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the sixth round of the English Championship there will be a meeting in which Millwall will host Leeds. The teams will play on September 16.

Millwall

After five rounds played, Millwall is in 12th place - exactly in the middle of the standings. The team won twice and lost twice. Another meeting of the new season with the participation of Millwall was recorded as a draw.

The team is showing very poor performance in the new tournament. In four games, she scored only four goals, while conceding five times.

Overall, Millwall's task is to fight for a place in the middle of the standings. So far everything looks very good and it seems that the fans should be happy with the results of their favorites.

Leeds

This team played matches with the giants of European football last season when they played in the English Premier League. Now Leeds is forced to prove its strength and fight for the right to return to one of the strongest championships in the country.

Given the team's results this season, it is unlikely that Leeds will be able to break into the Premier League this season.

Leeds are currently in 15th place in the league table with six points. The team won once in five matches, while getting three draws and losing in one match.

Match forecast

In this game, bookmakers see the guests as favorites and they are unlikely to be wrong. I believe Leeds can get back to that level and to do that they need to win games like these. I will bet on a clear victory for the guests with odds of 2.42.