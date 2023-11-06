RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Milan vs PSG prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023

Milan vs PSG prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
AC Milan vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction
AC Milan AC Milan
Champions League Today, 15:00 AC Milan - Paris Saint-Germain
-
- : -
International, Milano, San Siro
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Paris Saint-Germain
Odds: 2.32

Italian Milan hosts French PSG at its stadium as part of the 4th round of the Champions League. The match will take place on November 7.

"Milan"

The team is currently in an unfavorable situation. The Rossoneri are bottom of Champions League Group F with two points and if they suffer a second defeat in a row against PSG their chances of qualifying from the group will be minimal.

In the first game against PSG, Milan lost 0:3 without any chance of success. There was some struggle in the first half, but then the French team picked up the pace and easily beat the Italians.

There has also been a decline in the national championship. Under Stefano Pioli, Milan have lost their lead in Serie A and are now in third place after 11 matches.

"PSG"

The Parisians are becoming more confident with each match, they are currently leading Group F with 6 points.

In the first game against Milan, the French team won a landslide victory with a score of 3:0. Killian Mbappe scored in the first half, and after the break Randal Kolo Muani and Lee Kang-in scored goals.

In the French national championship, PSG also ranks first in the standings. In the last round, the team defeated Montpellier with a score of 3:0. Lee Kang-In, Zaire-Emry and Vitinha scored while Kylian Mbappe saved his strength for the Champions League.

Match prediction

It is predicted that this game will not be easy for Milan, which is currently having problems with both its squad and its performance. At the same time, PSG is becoming an increasingly stronger team and we can expect good performances from them. Given these factors, a good bet might be a clear PSG win at odds of 2.32.

Latest News
Sport Predictions
