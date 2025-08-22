RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Milan vs Cremonese: Will Milan kick off the new Serie A season with a win?

Milan vs Cremonese: Will Milan kick off the new Serie A season with a win?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
AC Milan vs Cremonese prediction Getty Images
AC Milan
AC Milan AC Milan Schedule AC Milan News AC Milan Transfers
Serie A Italy Serie A Italy Table Serie A Italy Fixtures Serie A Italy Predictions
23 aug 2025, 14:45
- : -
Italy, Milano, San Siro
Cremonese
Cremonese Cremonese Schedule Cremonese News Cremonese Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game AC Milan Total over 2
Odds: 1.77
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

Milan will face Cremonese in the opening round of Serie A on Saturday, August 23. The match is set to kick off at 20:45 Central European Time, and I’m offering my prediction for this clash.

Milan vs Cremonese: Match preview

Milan endured a disappointing Serie A campaign last season, finishing only eighth. The management opted for another change at the helm, appointing the legendary Massimiliano Allegri as head coach. The club strengthened its squad with several new arrivals and played five friendlies: two wins, two defeats, and one draw. In official competition, Milan kicked off their campaign in the Coppa Italia round of 64, comfortably defeating Bari 2-0.

Cremonese finished last season fourth in Serie B but managed to secure promotion through the playoffs, notching wins over Juve Stabia (4-2) and Spezia (3-2). During the offseason, the team played three friendlies—one loss, one win, and one draw. Cremonese started the new season with a Coppa Italia round of 64 clash against Palermo, where they lost in a penalty shootout and exited the tournament early.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Milan have lost just one of their last five matches.
  • Cremonese have been defeated in two of their previous four outings.
  • Milan have scored at least one goal in each of their last five games.
  • Three of the last four meetings between Milan and Cremonese have ended in draws.

Probable lineups

  • Milan: Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Yashari, Ricci, Modric, Estupiñán; Pulisic, Jiménez.
  • Cremonese: Audero; Terracciano, Baschirotto, Bianchetti; Cerbin, Grassi, Bondo, Vandeputte, Pezzella; Bonazzoli, De Luca.

Prediction

Milan are the clear favorites in this encounter, and despite three of the last four meetings between these sides ending in draws, I believe the Rossoneri should come out on top. My bet: Milan individual total over 2 goals at odds of 1.77.

Prediction on game AC Milan Total over 2
Odds: 1.77
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Derby vs Bristol City prediction EFL Championship Today, 15:00 Derby vs Bristol City prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 22, 2025 Derby Odds: 1.96 Bristol City Recommended 1xBet
Manchester City vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 23 aug 2025, 07:30 Manchester City vs Tottenham: Can City defeat Tottenham on home turf? Manchester City Odds: 1.5 Tottenham Bet now 1xBet
Manchester City vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 23 aug 2025, 07:30 Manchester City vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 23, 2025 Manchester City Odds: 1.72 Tottenham Bet now Mostbet
Union Berlin vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 23 aug 2025, 09:30 Union Berlin – Stuttgart: Who will kick off the new Bundesliga season with a win? Union Berlin Odds: 1.7 VfB Stuttgart Recommended Mostbet
Freiburg vs Augsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 23 aug 2025, 09:30 Freiburg vs Augsburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 23 August 2025 Freiburg Odds: 1.84 Augsburg Bet now Melbet
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen prediction Bundesliga Germany 23 aug 2025, 09:30 Eintracht vs Werder prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 23, 2025 Eintracht Frankfurt Odds: 1.73 Werder Bremen Bet now 1xBet
FC Heidenheim vs Wolfsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 23 aug 2025, 09:30 Heidenheim vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 23, 2025 FC Heidenheim Odds: 1.59 Wolfsburg Recommended Melbet
Brentford vs Aston Villa prediction English Premier League 23 aug 2025, 10:00 Brentford vs Aston Villa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 23, 2025 Brentford Odds: 1.73 Aston Villa Bet now Melbet
Burnley vs Sunderland prediction English Premier League 23 aug 2025, 10:00 Burnley vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 23 August 2025 Burnley Odds: 1.98 Sunderland Bet now Melbet
Marseille vs Paris FC prediction Ligue 1 France 23 aug 2025, 11:00 Marseille vs Paris FC prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 23 August 2025 Marseille Odds: 1.61 Paris FC Recommended Mostbet
Sassuolo vs SSC Napoli prediction Serie A Italy 23 aug 2025, 12:30 Sassuolo vs Napoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 23, 2025 Sassuolo Odds: 1.62 SSC Napoli Bet now 1xBet
Arsenal vs Leeds prediction English Premier League 23 aug 2025, 12:30 Arsenal vs Leeds prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 23 August 2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.65 Leeds Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores