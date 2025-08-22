Prediction on game AC Milan Total over 2 Odds: 1.77 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

Milan will face Cremonese in the opening round of Serie A on Saturday, August 23. The match is set to kick off at 20:45 Central European Time, and I’m offering my prediction for this clash.

Milan vs Cremonese: Match preview

Milan endured a disappointing Serie A campaign last season, finishing only eighth. The management opted for another change at the helm, appointing the legendary Massimiliano Allegri as head coach. The club strengthened its squad with several new arrivals and played five friendlies: two wins, two defeats, and one draw. In official competition, Milan kicked off their campaign in the Coppa Italia round of 64, comfortably defeating Bari 2-0.

Cremonese finished last season fourth in Serie B but managed to secure promotion through the playoffs, notching wins over Juve Stabia (4-2) and Spezia (3-2). During the offseason, the team played three friendlies—one loss, one win, and one draw. Cremonese started the new season with a Coppa Italia round of 64 clash against Palermo, where they lost in a penalty shootout and exited the tournament early.

Match facts and head-to-head

Milan have lost just one of their last five matches.

Cremonese have been defeated in two of their previous four outings.

Milan have scored at least one goal in each of their last five games.

Three of the last four meetings between Milan and Cremonese have ended in draws.

Probable lineups

Milan: Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Yashari, Ricci, Modric, Estupiñán; Pulisic, Jiménez.

Cremonese: Audero; Terracciano, Baschirotto, Bianchetti; Cerbin, Grassi, Bondo, Vandeputte, Pezzella; Bonazzoli, De Luca.

Prediction

Milan are the clear favorites in this encounter, and despite three of the last four meetings between these sides ending in draws, I believe the Rossoneri should come out on top. My bet: Milan individual total over 2 goals at odds of 1.77.