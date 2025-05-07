Milan vs Bologna prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 9, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.5 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

As part of the 36th round of the Italian Serie A, Milan and Bologna will face off. The match will take place at San Siro on Friday, May 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet focused on the game's scoring potential.

Match preview

After a disappointing start under Paulo Fonseca, Milan never managed to recover and are finishing the current season in unusually low positions. Conceição failed to turn things around, and his dismissal now seems all but inevitable.

The only way to salvage this disastrous season is with a victory in the Coppa Italia, where the Rossoneri will face Bologna on May 14. Interestingly, before that, the teams will meet in Serie A, where Bologna still have a shot at finishing in the top four.

Milan currently sit as low as ninth, and after Bologna, they'll take on Roma and Monza. For the first time in ten years, the club risks finishing outside the top seven. Clearly, their main objective is winning the Coppa Italia, which would secure a spot in the Europa League. On the other hand, it's hardly a major achievement for a club of Milan's stature.

In any case, a turbulent summer awaits Milan. With such a strong squad, much more was expected, so changes are unavoidable. Lately, the club has been linked to high-profile managers, and the media have even floated the name of Roberto Mancini.

Bologna, after a rocky start to the season, were tipped by many for a mid-table finish. Vincenzo Italiano, who replaced Motta as head coach, managed to steady the ship and keep the team performing at a high level. The departure of several key players left its mark, but in the second half of the season, the team started to look more like the Bologna of last campaign.

An early Champions League exit worked in the Rossoblù's favor, allowing them not only to stabilize their Serie A results but also to reach the national cup final for the first time in half a century. Their first trophy in 51 years would be a monumental achievement, but Bologna would also love to repeat last year's success by qualifying for Europe's premier club competition.

After two matches against Milan, Italiano's men will close out the season with games against Fiorentina and Genoa. With three rounds to go, they're just one point off fourth place, but the race for a Champions League spot is absolutely fierce. Alongside Roma, Lazio, Juventus, and Fiorentina, Bologna are giving their fans a thrilling Serie A season finale.

Match facts

Milan have won three matches in a row.

However, the Rossoneri have gone three home games without a win.

Bologna have failed to score in their last two away matches.

Milan average 1.5 goals per game at home, while Bologna average 1.3 goals per game away.

Probable lineups

Milan : Maignan, Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic, Walker, Theo Hernandez, Loftus-Cheek, Musah, Pulisic, Reijnders, Jimenez.

: Maignan, Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic, Walker, Theo Hernandez, Loftus-Cheek, Musah, Pulisic, Reijnders, Jimenez. Bologna: Skorupski, Lucumí, Beukema, De Silvestri, Lykogiannis, Freuler, Ferguson, Odgaard, Orsolini, Cambiaghi, Dallinga.

H2H

Bologna haven't won in Milan since 2016.

The last five head-to-head matches between these teams have all featured at least two goals.

Prediction

Milan have struggled with consistency, but they've repeatedly shown they can go toe-to-toe with Italy's top clubs this season. Bologna, meanwhile, aren't considered favorites, but they desperately need a win in their battle for a top-four finish. This promises to be an intriguing encounter where the result will take center stage, so don't expect a goal fest. My pick is under 3 total goals.