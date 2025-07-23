RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa League Predictions Midtjylland vs Hibernian: Can anyone gain the upper hand in the first qualifying match?

Midtjylland vs Hibernian: Can anyone gain the upper hand in the first qualifying match?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
FC Midtjylland vs Hibernian prediction Photo: https://x.com/fcmidtjylland
FC Midtjylland
FC Midtjylland FC Midtjylland Schedule FC Midtjylland News FC Midtjylland Transfers
Europa League Europa League Table Europa League Fixtures Europa League Predictions
24 july 2025, 13:30
- : -
International, Herning, MCH Arena
Hibernian
Hibernian Hibernian Schedule Hibernian News Hibernian Transfers
Review Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win FC Midtjylland
Odds: 1.4
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On Thursday, July 24, Midtjylland will face Hibernian in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:30 Central European Time. Here’s our prediction for the winner of this intriguing clash.

Midtjylland vs Hibernian: Match preview

Last season, Midtjylland finished second in the Danish Superliga, falling just one point short of the champions. Preparing for the new campaign, the team played four friendlies, winning three and losing once. The club has already kicked off the Danish league season—with their opener against Odense ending in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Hibernian, representing Scotland, finished third last season and now aims to break into the main stage of European competition. During the off-season, the Scots played five friendlies: one win, three defeats, and one draw. Ahead of them lie two Europa League qualifiers and then the start of the Scottish Premiership.

When it comes to European experience, the Danes have the edge. Last season, Midtjylland reached the Europa League play-offs, where they were eliminated by Real Sociedad. Hibernian, on the other hand, has never managed to reach the group stage of any of the three current European tournaments.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Midtjylland are unbeaten in three straight matches: two wins and a draw.
  • Hibernian have lost three of their last four games.
  • Both teams have conceded in four consecutive matches.
  • Midtjylland have scored at least once in 14 games running.
  • The teams have never faced each other before.

Probable lineups

  • Midtjylland: Lössl; Mbabu, Lee, Sørensen, Jensen; Osorio, Bravo, Silva, Gogorza; Buksa, Gue
  • Hibernian: Smith; Airdale, O'Hora, Kiranga; S. Cadden, McGrath, Levitt, N. Cadden; Boyle, Bowie, Mulligan

Prediction

Midtjylland are in better playing shape, having already started their official season. They also boast more European pedigree and have the home advantage. I believe the Danes are clear favorites in this match, so I’m backing them to win at odds of 1.4.

Prediction on game Win FC Midtjylland
Odds: 1.4
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Metalist 1925 vs Qatar prediction Friendly International Today, 08:00 Metalist 1925 vs Qatar prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025 Metalist 1925 Odds: 1.67 Qatar Recommended Melbet
Como vs Al-Ahli Jeddah prediction Club Friendlies Today, 14:30 Como vs Al-Ahli prediction, H2H and bets for the match - July 23, 2025 Como Odds: 1.92 Al-Ahli Jeddah Bet now Melbet
FC Astana vs Zimbru prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 10:00 Astana vs Zimbru prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 24, 2025 FC Astana Odds: 1.71 Zimbru Bet now Melbet
Hibernians vs Spartak Trnava prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 Hibernians vs Spartak Trnava prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 24, 2025 Hibernians Odds: 1.7 Spartak Trnava Recommended Mostbet
FK Kauno Zalgiris vs Valur prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 Žalgiris Kaunas vs Valur Reykjavik prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 FK Kauno Zalgiris Odds: 1.6 Valur Bet now 1xBet
Aris Limassol vs Puskas FC Academy prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 Aris Limassol vs Puskás Akadémia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 24 July 2025 Aris Limassol Odds: 1.75 Puskas FC Academy Bet now Melbet
Ararat Armenia vs Universitatea Cluj prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 Ararat-Armenia vs Universitatea Cluj prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Ararat Armenia Odds: 1.6 Universitatea Cluj Recommended Mostbet
Araz PFK vs Aris Thessaloniki FC prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 12:00 Araz vs Aris prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 24 July 2025 Araz PFK Odds: 1.6 Aris Thessaloniki FC Bet now 1xBet
Omonia Nicosia vs Torpedo Kutaisi prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 13:00 Omonia vs Torpedo Kutaisi: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg? Omonia Nicosia Odds: 1.75 Torpedo Kutaisi Bet now Melbet
Viking vs Koper prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 13:00 Viking vs Koper: can the Norwegians build a comfortable lead in the first leg? Viking Odds: 1.65 Koper Recommended 1xBet
CS Petrocub vs Sabah FK prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 13:00 Petrocub vs Sabah prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 CS Petrocub Odds: 1.65 Sabah FK Bet now Mostbet
Cherno More Varna vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction Europa Conference League 24 july 2025, 13:00 Cherno More vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Cherno More Varna Odds: 1.9 Istanbul Basaksehir Bet now Mostbet
Upcoming matches
All
Zira - : - Hajduk Split Today, 11:30 Europa Conference League
Zira
-
Hajduk Split
-
11:30
FCI Levadia - : - Iberia 1999 Today, 12:30 Europa Conference League
FCI Levadia
-
Iberia 1999
-
12:30
Silkeborg - : - KA Akureyri Today, 13:00 Europa Conference League
Silkeborg
-
KA Akureyri
-
13:00
Brann - : - Salzburg Today, 13:00 Champions League
Brann
-
Salzburg
-
13:00
Olimpija Ljubljana - : - Inter Club d'Escaldes Today, 14:00 Europa Conference League
Olimpija Ljubljana
-
Inter Club d'Escaldes
-
14:00
TNS - : - FC Differdange 03 Today, 14:00 Europa Conference League
TNS
-
FC Differdange 03
-
14:00
Shelbourne - : - Qarabag FK Today, 14:45 Champions League
Shelbourne
-
Qarabag FK
-
14:45
Buducnost Podgorica - : - FC Milsami Orhei Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Buducnost Podgorica
-
FC Milsami Orhei
-
15:00
FC Astana - : - Zimbru 24 july 2025, 10:00 Europa Conference League
FC Astana
-
Zimbru
-
10:00
Atletic Escaldes - : - FC Dinamo City 24 july 2025, 10:00 Europa Conference League
Atletic Escaldes
-
FC Dinamo City
-
10:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:32 A major transfer is looming! Chelsea have made an official offer for Jorrel Hato Football news Today, 07:21 Tax authorities find no violations in case against former Spanish FA president Rubiales Lifestyle Today, 07:14 Arturo Vidal shows how he spends time with his youngest son Football news Today, 07:06 Official: Azola Tshobeni joins Chippa United Football news Today, 06:49 The stakes are rising. Bayern set to increase bid for Liverpool's Díaz Football news Today, 06:42 It's official! Richard Ríos joins Benfica Football news Today, 06:13 Some details remain. Gyökeres awaits clearance to fly to Singapore Lifestyle Today, 06:05 Neymar announces official partnership with Unikka Pharma Football news Today, 06:01 Disrespectful treatment! David Hancko kicked out of Al Nassr when he arrived to check into the club hotel Football news Today, 05:38 It's very serious... Gabriela Salgado hospitalized after injury in Banyana Banyana vs Nigeria clash
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores