Midtjylland vs Hibernian: Can anyone gain the upper hand in the first qualifying match?

On Thursday, July 24, Midtjylland will face Hibernian in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:30 Central European Time. Here’s our prediction for the winner of this intriguing clash.

Midtjylland vs Hibernian: Match preview

Last season, Midtjylland finished second in the Danish Superliga, falling just one point short of the champions. Preparing for the new campaign, the team played four friendlies, winning three and losing once. The club has already kicked off the Danish league season—with their opener against Odense ending in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Hibernian, representing Scotland, finished third last season and now aims to break into the main stage of European competition. During the off-season, the Scots played five friendlies: one win, three defeats, and one draw. Ahead of them lie two Europa League qualifiers and then the start of the Scottish Premiership.

When it comes to European experience, the Danes have the edge. Last season, Midtjylland reached the Europa League play-offs, where they were eliminated by Real Sociedad. Hibernian, on the other hand, has never managed to reach the group stage of any of the three current European tournaments.

Match facts and head-to-head

Midtjylland are unbeaten in three straight matches: two wins and a draw.

Hibernian have lost three of their last four games.

Both teams have conceded in four consecutive matches.

Midtjylland have scored at least once in 14 games running.

The teams have never faced each other before.

Probable lineups

Midtjylland: Lössl; Mbabu, Lee, Sørensen, Jensen; Osorio, Bravo, Silva, Gogorza; Buksa, Gue

Hibernian: Smith; Airdale, O'Hora, Kiranga; S. Cadden, McGrath, Levitt, N. Cadden; Boyle, Bowie, Mulligan

Prediction

Midtjylland are in better playing shape, having already started their official season. They also boast more European pedigree and have the home advantage. I believe the Danes are clear favorites in this match, so I’m backing them to win at odds of 1.4.