Middlesbrough vs Swansea: Who will kick off the Championship season with a win?

09 aug 2025, 10:00
- : -
England, Middlesbrough, Riverside Stadium
Swansea
Swansea Swansea Schedule Swansea News Swansea Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the opening round of the Championship, Middlesbrough will face Swansea on Saturday, August 9. Kick-off is scheduled for 16:00 Central European Time. I’m offering my betting tip for this match.

Middlesbrough vs Swansea: Match preview

Last season, Middlesbrough finished mid-table, collecting 64 points from 46 matches to secure 10th place. They fell four points short of the playoff spots and couldn’t mount a late push. In their pre-season preparations, Boro played five friendlies but failed to notch a single win: four draws and one defeat. Notably, they didn’t manage a single clean sheet in those games.

Swansea ended last season not far behind Middlesbrough. Over 46 rounds, they picked up 61 points—just three fewer than their rivals—and finished 11th. The Swans also played five friendlies: one draw, one win, and three defeats. Worryingly, Swansea lost all of their last three matches. They managed just one clean sheet in five outings, conceding in the rest.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Middlesbrough are winless in their last eight matches, with just one victory in their last ten.
  • Swansea have lost each of their last three games.
  • Middlesbrough have conceded in six straight matches and kept just one clean sheet in their last ten.
  • Last season, the teams exchanged home wins: Middlesbrough won 1-0, Swansea 1-0.
  • In the last six Middlesbrough head-to-heads, at least two goals have been scored in each meeting.

Probable lineups

  • Middlesbrough: Brynn; Brittain, Jones, Fry, Borges; Morris, Kante; Silvera, Whittaker, Burgzorg, Conway
  • Swansea: Vigouroux; Key, Fulton, Burgess, Tymon; Franco, Galbraith; Videll, Pereira, Inoussa; Cullen

Prediction

The start of a new season is crucial for both sides, and both will be determined to open their Championship campaigns with a positive result. My bet: both teams to score. The odds for this outcome are 1.8.

