RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Championship England Middlesbrough vs Norwich prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025

Middlesbrough vs Norwich prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Middlesbrough vs Norwich prediction Photo: efl.com / Author unknown
Middlesbrough Middlesbrough
EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Middlesbrough - Norwich
-
- : -
England, Middlesbrough, Riverside Stadium
Norwich Norwich
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1.0)
Odds: 1.86
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On Saturday at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough will aim to get back on the winning track in the 45th round of the Championship, facing a tough exam against Norwich City. I suggest a bet on the outcome of this clash with a good odds.

Match preview

Michael Carrick's team is in close proximity to the playoff zone but is noticeably stalling at a crucial point in the season. In the last round, Boro squandered their advantage in an away duel with Sheffield Wednesday – it all started optimistically with a quick goal from Finn Azaz, but after the break, the Owls turned the match around thanks to Josh Windass and Anthony Musaba.

This defeat was Middlesbrough's third in the last four matches, and now the club from the northeast of England remains in seventh place with 63 points, trailing the coveted top six by three points. The situation is critical, and if Boro doesn't improve right now, they risk being left out of the promotion race. Especially with the tight competition at the bottom of the playoff zone.

As for the visitors, the Canaries are in full reboot mode: after another fiasco against Millwall (1:3), the decision was made to part ways with head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup. Jack Wilshere has temporarily taken the helm, debuting on the coaching bridge as the interim manager.

In the game against the Lions in the last round, the Canaries once again failed defensively: a brace from Mihailo Ivanovic left the visitors with no chance, despite Shane Duffy's goal in the first half's stoppage time. This is the third consecutive defeat for Norwich, who, after 44 rounds, are languishing in 14th place with 53 points. The team has lost rhythm, motivation, and seemingly is just playing out the season without contending for anything serious.

Probable lineups

  • Middlesbrough: Tracers, Dijksteel, Howson, Neto Borges, Ayling, Morris, Hackney, Burgzorg, Azaz, Conway, Iheanacho
  • Norwich: Gunn - Fisher, Duffy, Doyle, Mahovo - Nunez, McLean, Marcondes, Krnac - Sainz, Sargent

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first round, the teams drew 3-3
  • The bet on 'Both teams to score' has won in the last five matches between these opponents
  • The bet on 'Total over 2.5 goals' has won in the last five encounters

Prediction

Bookmakers give a clear advantage to the hosts, offering odds of 1.55 for a Middlesbrough win. We suggest taking 'Middlesbrough to win with a -1.0 handicap' at odds of 1.86.

Prediction on game W1(-1.0)
Odds: 1.86
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Emma Raducanu vs Marta Kostyuk prediction Mutua Madrid Open 25 apr 2025, 09:30 Emma Raducanu vs Marta Kostyuk prediction and betting tips - April 25, 2025 Emma Raducanu Odds: 1.94 Marta Kostyuk Recommended Betwinner
Brisbane Roar FC vs Wellington Phoenix prediction A-League Men Australia 26 apr 2025, 01:00 Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Brisbane Roar FC Odds: 1.59 Wellington Phoenix Bet now 1xBet
Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers FC prediction A-League Men Australia 26 apr 2025, 03:00 Newcastle Jets vs Sydney Wanderers prediction: can the visitors secure three points? Newcastle Jets Odds: 2.02 Western Sydney Wanderers FC Bet now 1xBet
Melbourne City FC vs Adelaide United prediction A-League Men Australia 26 apr 2025, 05:35 Melbourne City vs Adelaide United: can Adelaide secure an A-League playoff spot? Melbourne City FC Odds: 1.72 Adelaide United Recommended 1Win
Queens Park Rangers vs Burnley prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 07:30 QPR vs Burnley prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 26, 2025 Queens Park Rangers Odds: 1.96 Burnley Bet now 1xBet
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs AmaZulu prediction South African Betway Premiership 26 apr 2025, 09:00 Golden Arrows vs AmaZulu prediction, H2H and probable lineups – April 26, 2025 Lamontville Golden Arrows Odds: 1.66 AmaZulu Bet now 1xBet
Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Bundesliga Germany 26 apr 2025, 09:30 Hoffenheim vs Borussia Dortmund prediction: are we in for a goal fest? Hoffenheim Odds: 2.06 Borussia Dortmund Recommended Melbet
Holstein Kiel vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction Bundesliga Germany 26 apr 2025, 09:30 Holstein Kiel vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Holstein Kiel Odds: 1.5 Borussia Moenchengladbach Bet now 1xBet
Wolverhampton vs Leicester prediction English Premier League 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Wolverhampton vs Leicester: will Wolverhampton continue their winning streak? Wolverhampton Odds: 1.54 Leicester Bet now 1Win
Millwall vs Swansea prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Millwall vs Swansea prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Millwall Odds: 1.6 Swansea Recommended 1xBet
Hull vs Derby prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Hull City vs Derby County prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Hull Odds: 1.8 Derby Bet now 1xBet
Sheffield Wednesday vs Portsmouth prediction EFL Championship 26 apr 2025, 10:00 Sheffield Wednesday vs Portsmouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025 Sheffield Wednesday Odds: 1.82 Portsmouth Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Macarthur FC - : - Melbourne Victory 25 apr 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Macarthur FC
-
Melbourne Victory
-
05:35
VfB Stuttgart - : - FC Heidenheim 25 apr 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
VfB Stuttgart
-
FC Heidenheim
-
14:30
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Nice 25 apr 2025, 14:45 Ligue 1 France
Paris Saint-Germain
-
Nice
-
14:45
Brisbane Roar FC - : - Wellington Phoenix 26 apr 2025, 01:00 A-League Men Australia
Brisbane Roar FC
-
Wellington Phoenix
-
01:00
Newcastle Jets - : - Western Sydney Wanderers FC 26 apr 2025, 03:00 A-League Men Australia
Newcastle Jets
-
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
03:00
Melbourne City FC - : - Adelaide United 26 apr 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Melbourne City FC
-
Adelaide United
-
05:35
Chelsea - : - Everton 26 apr 2025, 07:30 English Premier League
Chelsea
-
Everton
-
07:30
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - AmaZulu 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
AmaZulu
-
09:00
Kaizer Chiefs - : - Marumo Gallants 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Kaizer Chiefs
-
Marumo Gallants
-
09:00
Polokwane City - : - SuperSport United 26 apr 2025, 09:00 South African Betway Premiership
Polokwane City
-
SuperSport United
-
09:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 22:35 Alajuelense Fined Heavily After National Classic for Repeated Offenses and Misconduct Football news Today, 22:29 Costa Rican Football Rocked as Santos Deemed Technically Bankrupt by Fedefútbol Football news Today, 22:20 MLS Clubs Eye Jamie Vardy After Leicester Farewell Amid Retirement Concerns Football news Today, 21:35 FIFA Sets Tentative Date and Venue for América vs LAFC Despite Ongoing TAS Ruling on León Football news Today, 21:18 São Paulo Working on Deal With Lazio to Keep Marcos Antônio Past June Football news Today, 21:05 Gallardo Nears Final Lineup as River Gears Up for Superclásico Clash Football news Today, 20:34 Peru Set to Appoint World Cup Veteran as Next Head Coach Football news Today, 20:15 PSG Acquires Miramar Misiones in Strategic Sports Alliance Football news Today, 19:50 Sporting Cristal Handed Tough Sanction Over Racist Incidents in Liga 1 Football news Today, 19:43 Chucky Lozano Breaks Silence Over Mexico Snub and Eyes National Team Return
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores