Middlesbrough vs Norwich prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025

On Saturday at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough will aim to get back on the winning track in the 45th round of the Championship, facing a tough exam against Norwich City. I suggest a bet on the outcome of this clash with a good odds.

Match preview

Michael Carrick's team is in close proximity to the playoff zone but is noticeably stalling at a crucial point in the season. In the last round, Boro squandered their advantage in an away duel with Sheffield Wednesday – it all started optimistically with a quick goal from Finn Azaz, but after the break, the Owls turned the match around thanks to Josh Windass and Anthony Musaba.

This defeat was Middlesbrough's third in the last four matches, and now the club from the northeast of England remains in seventh place with 63 points, trailing the coveted top six by three points. The situation is critical, and if Boro doesn't improve right now, they risk being left out of the promotion race. Especially with the tight competition at the bottom of the playoff zone.

As for the visitors, the Canaries are in full reboot mode: after another fiasco against Millwall (1:3), the decision was made to part ways with head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup. Jack Wilshere has temporarily taken the helm, debuting on the coaching bridge as the interim manager.

In the game against the Lions in the last round, the Canaries once again failed defensively: a brace from Mihailo Ivanovic left the visitors with no chance, despite Shane Duffy's goal in the first half's stoppage time. This is the third consecutive defeat for Norwich, who, after 44 rounds, are languishing in 14th place with 53 points. The team has lost rhythm, motivation, and seemingly is just playing out the season without contending for anything serious.

Probable lineups

Middlesbrough : Tracers, Dijksteel, Howson, Neto Borges, Ayling, Morris, Hackney, Burgzorg, Azaz, Conway, Iheanacho

: Tracers, Dijksteel, Howson, Neto Borges, Ayling, Morris, Hackney, Burgzorg, Azaz, Conway, Iheanacho Norwich: Gunn - Fisher, Duffy, Doyle, Mahovo - Nunez, McLean, Marcondes, Krnac - Sainz, Sargent

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first round, the teams drew 3-3

The bet on 'Both teams to score' has won in the last five matches between these opponents

The bet on 'Total over 2.5 goals' has won in the last five encounters

Prediction

Bookmakers give a clear advantage to the hosts, offering odds of 1.55 for a Middlesbrough win. We suggest taking 'Middlesbrough to win with a -1.0 handicap' at odds of 1.86.