Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings prediction and betting tips on February 1, 2024

In the regular NBA championship, a game between Miami and Sacramento will take place overnight to Thursday, February 1. The game is scheduled to start at 01:30 Central European Time.

Miami Heat

The team has not been impressive with its results this season but still maintains reasonably good chances of making it to the playoffs and continuing the competition. After 47 games with 24 victories, the Heat are positioned eighth in the Eastern Conference standings. Notably, Miami has been unable to secure a victory for the past two weeks, following their defeat to Brooklyn in overtime.

Sacramento Kings

In contrast to their upcoming opponent, the Kings are in good form, evidenced by their recent successful results. Sacramento's leaders, Fox and Sabonis, demonstrate excellent scoring performances, and much depends on them on the court. With 27 victories in 45 games, the Kings rightfully hold a high fifth place among the teams in the Western Conference.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Miami Heat has lost the last seven matches.

Sacramento Kings have a four-game winning streak.

In the previous season, the teams exchanged home victories.

Miami Heat vs Sacramento Kings Prediction

The home team is considered a slight favorite, but due to their poor recent performance, betting on the Heat's victory looks too risky. I suggest placing a bet on Sacramento's triumph with a +4 handicap.