Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics prediction and betting tips on April 30, 2024

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics prediction and betting tips on April 30, 2024

Jason Collins
Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics prediction Photo:https://www.si.com/ Author unknown
Miami Heat Miami Heat
NBA 29 apr 2024, 19:30 Miami Heat - Boston Celtics
Miami , Kaseya Center
Boston Celtics Boston Celtics
Prediction on game Total over 205,5
Odds: 1.76
As many as five meetings in the NBA playoffs are scheduled for April 30, GMT. Dailysports experts have prepared their prediction for the match Miami Heat - Boston Celtics.

Miami Heat

Although Miami made it to the playoffs with difficulty, they are not expected to accomplish much, and they are playing against the best team of the regular season. The score in the series is quite workable, although there is an opinion that the Heat won their meeting somewhere illogical, perhaps the opponent underestimated.

Miami has four personnel losses before this meeting, the main of which is Jimmy Butler, he is the main star and leader of the team Some resistance the team can provide, but to fight against such a Boston without a key player is almost impossible. The upcoming battle will be in many ways key, if we take the fight in the series.

Boston Celtics

The Celtics set the bar high this season when they had the best results in the entire league, now the team is expected to fight for the title. So far things are going well in the playoffs, although Boston managed to lose one game at home. The team as a whole looks stronger than the opponent, the victory in the last match away was exemplary - 104:84.

Back-to-back matches are a new tournament, but Boston has clearly saved their strength for this stage, at least Miami should go through without much trouble, we need to take advantage of the opponent's losses.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

After three matches, the score is 2:1 in favor of Boston, it seems that there is still intrigue, although I have little faith that Miami will be able to withstand the competition.
Miami has 23 wins and 20 losses on their home court, if you include the head-to-head meetings.
Boston has 28 wins and 14 losses on the road.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics Prediction

Even without looking at the factor of foreign parquet, Boston in this meeting is considered a big favorite. The Celtics are really playing more confident, while Miami can not show their maximum because of personnel problems. The guests' chances of success look more preferable, although we consider a bet on the total under 205.5 points acceptable.

