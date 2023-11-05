Miami Heat - Los Angeles Lakers prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023

Prediction on game Win Los Angeles Lakers Odds: 2 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the framework of the NBA regular season, the match between Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers will take place. The meeting will take place at the Kaseya Centre in Miami on the night of November 7. The game is scheduled to start at 01:30 CET.

Miami Heat

Miami has had a failed start to the season. The team won minimally only in the first game against the Detroit Pistons (103:102). Then came the defeats. Boston, Minnesota, Milwaukee and Brooklyn could not be defeated, although there were not completely failed matches and defeats with a difference of 20+ points.

In the last game Miami confidently defeated Washington (121:114). Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro look to be the leaders of the Heat on the floor.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers, along with Boston, are the most titled teams in the league (they both have 17 titles), and their last title came relatively recently, in 2020.

The Lakers have two NBA superstars on their roster - the legendary LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Lakers have had an average start to the new season. The team beat Phoenix and Orlando, but lost to Denver and Sacramento. After that, there was a hard overtime victory in the derby with the Clippers and a lost match against the Orlando Magic (101:120).

Interesting facts and prediction for the match

Miami on their parquet defeated the Lakers in the last three face-to-face duels. It is unlikely to expect a super-resultant basketball in this game, as the teams do not play so aggressively between themselves. Bookmakers consider the home team the favourite, but I suggest betting on the success of LeBron and company.