Mexico vs Ghana prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023

On October 15, Mexico will host Ghana in a friendly match.

Mexico

This team has long been considered one of the most stable middle teams in world football. At the same time, in test matches Mexico tries to attack more often than in official games.

The Mexicans clearly lack stability, as the Aztecs experience difficulties in games against strong teams.

In the last match, Mexico again failed to win. In the control match, the team tied with Uzbekistan (3:3).

Also earlier, the Mexicans failed to defeat Australia (2:2). However, before that they won the Gold Cup final, achieving a narrow victory over Panama.

In this match, the hosts will actively attack, which means we will have spectacular football.

Ghana

Ghana recently finished top of its Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group with three wins and three draws.

The Ghana national team includes players from strong European clubs, and in general the team’s performance is very pleasing to the eye.

Ghana successfully played its last match, defeating Liberia in a control match (3:1). Before that, they also defeated CAR (2:1). Since January this year, Ghana has not lost, with the exception of a defeat to Niger (0:2).

History of the confrontation and prediction for the match

In three previous meetings, the Mexicans defeated the Ghanaian team, but there is an opinion that this time it simply won’t be the case.

In this match, the bookmakers gave their preferences to the hosts. They offer odds of 1.73 for Mexico to win. It seems to me that the guests will not lose, for which the quote is set at 1.80.