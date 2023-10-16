RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Mexico vs Germany prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023

Mexico vs Germany prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Mexico vs Germany prediction
Mexico Mexico
Friendly International Today, 20:00 Mexico - Germany
-
- : -
International, Lincoln Financial Field
Germany Germany
Review Н2Н Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Germany
Odds: 1.69

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

The national teams of Mexico and Germany will meet in a friendly match. The game will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on the night of October 18 and will start at 02:00 CET.

Mexico


Mexico, after winning the CONCACAF Gold Cup this summer, is preparing for the home World Cup through friendlies.

This team has long been considered to be one of the most stable middle peasants in world football. At the same time, Mexico tries to attack more often in test matches than in official games.

The Mexicans clearly lack confidence – their struggles against strong opponents are really hard to play.

Germany


“The Bundesteam”, like the Mexican opponent, is preparing for a home international tournament. Let me remind you that next year Germany will host the European Championship. Due to the fact that it will be the host of the tournament, the Germans are spared from qualifying matches and are forced to play only friendlies.

The battles against the representatives of North America, the USA and Mexico, are planned in October. “The Mannschaft” confidently beat the Americans in Julian Nagelsmann’s debut match as the head coach. This time, the Germans will have to measure their strength with Jaime Lozano’s wards.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Mexico is unbeaten in 6 matches in a row.
• The German team lost in 7 confrontations in a row.
• The opponents played against each other 6 times. Mexico has won only once.

Prediction


The European team looks like the favourite of the following battle. Bookmakers give pretty good odds on Germany. Nagelsmann’s wards must gain victorious tone before the important home international tournament through such matches. My bet is the victory of Germany.

Prediction on game Win Germany
Odds: 1.69

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Finland vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 European Championship Today, 12:00 Finland vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Finland Odds: 1.67 Kazakhstan Recommended MelBet
Serbia vs Montenegro prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 European Championship Today, 14:45 Serbia vs Montenegro prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Serbia Odds: 1.95 Montenegro Bet now MelBet
Malta vs Ukraine prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 European Championship Today, 14:45 Malta vs Ukraine prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Malta Odds: 2.02 Ukraine Bet now MelBet
England vs Italy prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 European Championship Today, 14:45 England vs Italy prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 England Odds: 1.66 Italy Recommended MelBet
Northern Ireland vs Slovenia prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 European Championship Today, 14:45 Northern Ireland vs Slovenia prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Northern Ireland Odds: 1.6 Slovenia Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:05 FIFA will pay compensation to two La Liga teams for injuries their players received in national team Football news Today, 05:39 Belgium defender speaks out about killing fans Football news Today, 05:05 The Argentina national team named the best football player after Messi Football news Today, 04:32 The terrorist who shot Sweden fans has died Football news Today, 03:56 An Israeli citizen recorded a video message to Messi Football news Today, 03:14 By the decision of the football player. Who initiated the stoppage of the match Belgium - Sweden Football news Today, 02:58 Murder of Swedish fans. Police detained the shooter Football news Today, 02:13 Zidane spoke about the difficulties of working as a coach Football news Today, 01:52 The French President spoke out about the killing of fans in Sweden Football news Today, 01:36 Neymar is at the center of a new scandal
Sport Predictions
Football Today Finland vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football Today Serbia vs Montenegro prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football Today Malta vs Ukraine prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football Today England vs Italy prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football Today Northern Ireland vs Slovenia prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football Today San Marino vs Denmark prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football Today Australia vs New Zealand predictions and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football Today France vs Scotland prediction and betting tips on October 17, 2023 Football Today Venezuela vs Chile prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023 Football Today Uruguay vs Brazil prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023