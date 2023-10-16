Mexico vs Germany prediction and betting tips on October 18, 2023

Prediction on game Win Germany Odds: 1.69 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The national teams of Mexico and Germany will meet in a friendly match. The game will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on the night of October 18 and will start at 02:00 CET.

Mexico



Mexico, after winning the CONCACAF Gold Cup this summer, is preparing for the home World Cup through friendlies.

This team has long been considered to be one of the most stable middle peasants in world football. At the same time, Mexico tries to attack more often in test matches than in official games.

The Mexicans clearly lack confidence – their struggles against strong opponents are really hard to play.

Germany



“The Bundesteam”, like the Mexican opponent, is preparing for a home international tournament. Let me remind you that next year Germany will host the European Championship. Due to the fact that it will be the host of the tournament, the Germans are spared from qualifying matches and are forced to play only friendlies.

The battles against the representatives of North America, the USA and Mexico, are planned in October. “The Mannschaft” confidently beat the Americans in Julian Nagelsmann’s debut match as the head coach. This time, the Germans will have to measure their strength with Jaime Lozano’s wards.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• Mexico is unbeaten in 6 matches in a row.

• The German team lost in 7 confrontations in a row.

• The opponents played against each other 6 times. Mexico has won only once.

Prediction



The European team looks like the favourite of the following battle. Bookmakers give pretty good odds on Germany. Nagelsmann’s wards must gain victorious tone before the important home international tournament through such matches. My bet is the victory of Germany.

