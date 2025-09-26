RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Metz vs Le Havre. H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 28, 2025

Metz vs Le Havre. H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 28, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Metz vs Le Havre prediction @FCMetz / X
Metz Metz
Ligue 1 France (Round 6) 28 sep 2025, 11:15
- : -
France, Metz, Stade Saint Symphorien
Le Havre Le Havre
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On September 28th, as part of the 6th round of Ligue 1 France, Metz will host Le Havre. Get all the details about the game, plus our match prediction, below.

Match preview

After five matches, Metz has collected just one point and sits at the bottom of the league table. Their only point came in a home draw against Angers, finishing 1-1 after conceding a penalty in the 90th minute. In their other fixtures, Metz lost to Strasbourg (0-1), Lyon (0-3), Paris (2-3), and Monaco (2-5).

In every match, Metz's defense has completely collapsed, allowing opposing attackers to break through with ease—leading to disastrous results. Offensively, Metz has struggled as well, with a lack of understanding between players hindering their effectiveness up front.

Le Havre have started the French championship somewhat better: after five rounds, the team has four points, which puts "Les Ciel et Marine" in 15th place. They managed to beat Nice 3-1, capitalizing on rapid wing play and barely allowing any threats near their own goal. There was also a draw with Lorient (1-1) and three defeats: against Monaco (1-3), Lens (1-2), and Strasbourg (0-1).

Despite some disappointing results, Le Havre have looked confident in possession, creating plenty of chances around the opposition’s box, but their finishing often lets them down. Their defense still raises a lot of questions, but the team is showing progress with each match.

Probable lineups

Metz: Fischer; Colin, Gbamin, Yegbe; Kouao, Stambouli, Deminguet, Tsitaishvili; Hein, Sabaly; Diallo
Le Havre: Diaw; Nego, Sangante, Lloris, Delaine; Seko, A. Toure; Doucoure, Kechta, Soumare; Pizarro

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In their last five encounters, both Metz and Le Havre have recorded one win each, with three draws
  • Metz have conceded in every match this season
  • Le Havre are also struggling defensively, having allowed goals in every game of the 2025/26 season

Prediction

I believe we’re in for an entertaining contest: both teams have defensive issues but create plenty of chances. And really, when else but in a match like this should they give it their all to claim those crucial three points? My prediction: total over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.

