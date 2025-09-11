Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.73 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On Sunday, September 14, at 17:15 Central European Time, Metz and Angers will go head-to-head in the fourth round of Ligue 1. Read on for a detailed look at both teams' form and our prediction for this clash.

Match preview

Metz, having just been promoted from Ligue 2 this season, seem poised for an immediate return to the second tier by the end of the campaign.

In the opening three rounds, Metz looked dismal, losing all their matches with an aggregate score of 2:7. The team created little against Strasbourg (0:1) and Lyon (0:3), and even though they made things interesting against Paris, dreadful defending undid their efforts — a 2:3 defeat with Paris dominating both halves.

Angers have enjoyed a better start. After the first three rounds, the team has collected four points and sits in eighth place in the provisional standings.

In the season opener, Angers managed to hold on for a win against fellow newcomers Paris (1:0) despite playing with ten men, then lost by the same score away to PSG. Alexander Dujeux’s side delivered a solid performance at home against Rennes, securing a 1:1 draw. The team relies on a defensive approach, closing down spaces smartly and capitalizing on counterattacks — a strategy that has already earned them four points early in the season.

Probable line-ups

Metz: Fischer, Kouao, Colin, Gbamin, Mboula, Traoré, Stambouli, Deminguet, Tsitaishvili, Maggio, Sabaly

Angers: Koffi, Arcus, Camara, Lefort, Ekomie, Belkhir, Belkebla, Raolisoa, Mouton, Cherif, Peter

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last five meetings, Angers have claimed three wins, with one draw and one Metz victory

Metz are still searching for their first win of the new season

Six of Angers’ last seven matches have seen two or fewer goals scored

Prediction

I don't expect an attacking spectacle here: Metz will likely control possession, which actually suits Angers, but recent games have shown the hosts struggle to convert their chances. Angers will be able to play their favored style and, if things go their way, capitalize on their opportunities to keep the scoreline tight. My prediction: total goals under 2.5 at 1.73 odds.