Metalist 1925 vs Qatar prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 23, 2025

On July 23, 2025, as part of their preparations for the new season, Kharkiv's Metalist 1925 will face off against the Qatar national team in an intriguing friendly match. Let's take a closer look at the teams' scoring potential and consider a bet on this encounter.

Metalist 1925

Metalist 1925 from Kharkiv has been promoted from the First League to the Ukrainian Premier League and is actively gearing up for the new campaign. During their training camp in Austria, the team played six friendlies: they secured three victories—over Qarabag, Romanian side Botoșani, and Borussia Mönchengladbach—drew with German club Bochum, and suffered two defeats against Panathinaikos and Mannheim.

After the clash with Qatar, the team will return home to continue their season preparations. Metalist 1925 will kick off their Premier League campaign against Obolon.

Qatar

The Qatar national team, having successfully advanced through the third stage of World Cup qualification, decided to play several friendlies as part of their preparations. Their first match will be against Metalist 1925, followed by a fixture against Italy's Udinese.

Later in the autumn, Qatar will shift their focus to the fourth stage of qualification, where they are set to face Oman and the UAE. All these teams are in Group A, with only the group winner earning a direct ticket to the World Cup. The runner-up will get another chance in the fifth round of qualification.

Probable lineups

Metalist 1925: Varakuta, Rashitsa, Antyukh, Gadzhiev, Kalitvintsev, Kalyuzhnyi, Krupskyi, Martynyuk, Panchenko, Salyuk, Shabanov.

Qatar: Zakaria, Al Amin, Suhail, Al-Rawi, Yousif, Madibo, Hatem, Al Ganehi, Meshaal, Surag, Afif.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

Metalist 1925 are unbeaten in 3 of their last 4 matches.

4 of the last 5 Metalist 1925 games have ended with over 2.5 goals.

3 of the last 4 Qatar matches have also seen over 2.5 goals.

Prediction for Metalist 1925 vs Qatar

This is a friendly where the result takes a back seat to testing lineups and attacking combinations. Both teams have played open, high-scoring football in recent matches, as the stats suggest. Therefore, we can expect another goal-filled encounter here. My bet for this match is both teams to score, with odds of 1.67.