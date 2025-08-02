RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Metalist 1925 vs Obolon. Prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 4, 2025

Metalist 1925 vs Obolon. Prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 4, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Metalist 1925 vs Obolon prediction instagram.com/metalist1925_kh
Metalist 1925
Metalist 1925 Metalist 1925 Schedule Metalist 1925 News Metalist 1925 Transfers
Premier League Ukraine Premier League Ukraine Table Premier League Ukraine Fixtures Premier League Ukraine Predictions
04 aug 2025, 11:00
- : -
Ukraine, Kharkiv, Stadion Metalist, Karkhiv
Obolon
Obolon Obolon Schedule Obolon Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.7
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On August 4, 2025, at 17:00 Central European Time, the opening match of the Ukrainian Championship will take place, featuring league newcomer Metalist 1925 up against Kyiv's Obolon. A breakdown of the teams and a match prediction are below.

See also: Uganda vs Algeria prediction and betting tips 04 Аugust 2025

Match preview

Metalist 1925 earned promotion to the Ukrainian Premier League through the playoffs, where they defeated Levyi Bereh—the team that finished 14th last season. The games were tough, but the Kharkiv side advanced with an aggregate score of 2-0.

During the offseason, the team appointed a new head coach—Mladen Bartulović, who moved from Zorya to Metalist 1925. The squad played several friendlies against strong opponents: among the teams the yellow-blues beat were Borussia M, Qarabag, and Botosani. In total, the club played seven friendlies: they secured three wins, one draw, and suffered three defeats. The team prepared for the new campaign at a high tempo, aiming to hit the ground running as the season begins.

Obolon finished 11th in the Ukrainian Premier League last season, retaining their top-flight status for the 2025/26 campaign. Last year, the “Brewers” struggled massively in attack: in 30 league matches, they scored just 19 goals and conceded 43.

Like their rivals, Obolon also changed coaches in the offseason. The new manager, Oleksandr Antonenko, has been preparing the team for the upcoming season. In nine preseason friendlies, Obolon recorded four wins, two draws, and three defeats. The overall goal tally in those games was 15:7. A new season, a refreshed squad, and new challenges—will Obolon be ready? We’ll find out soon enough.

Probable lineups

Metalist 1925: Varakuta, Shabanov, Panchenko, Pavlyuk, Mba, Martyniuk, Kalyuzhnyi, Kalitvintsev, Ari Moura, Antyukh

Obolon: Fedorivskyi, Hrysio, Dubko, Kurko, Pasich, Chekh, Chernenko, Sukhanov, Nesterenko, Moroz, Ustymenko

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In their last five meetings, Obolon have won three times and two games ended in draws
  • Obolon have scored in eight of their last ten matches
  • Metalist 1925 have found the net in nine of their last ten official games

Prediction

Obolon are a rather defensive side, and their matches rarely turn into goal-fests. Considering this is the season opener, it won’t be easy for Metalist 1925 to break down the Kyiv defense. My prediction: total goals under 2.5 at odds of 1.7.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.7
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Tottenham vs Newcastle prediction Club Friendlies 03 aug 2025, 07:00 Tottenham vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Tottenham Odds: 1.89 Newcastle Recommended Melbet
Greuther Fuerth vs Dynamo Dresden prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 03 aug 2025, 07:30 Greuther Fürth vs Dynamo Dresden prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 3 August 2025 Greuther Fuerth Odds: 1.75 Dynamo Dresden Bet now 1xBet
Hannover 96 vs Kaiserslautern prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 03 aug 2025, 07:30 Hannover 96 vs Kaiserslautern prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Hannover 96 Odds: 1.91 Kaiserslautern Bet now Mostbet
Magdeburg vs Eintracht Braunschweig prediction 2. Bundesliga Germany 03 aug 2025, 07:30 Magdeburg vs Eintracht Braunschweig prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Magdeburg Odds: 3.75 Eintracht Braunschweig Recommended Mostbet
Genk vs Royal Antwerp prediction Pro League Belgium 03 aug 2025, 07:30 Genk vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Genk Odds: 1.61 Royal Antwerp Bet now 1xBet
Ajax vs Monaco prediction Club Friendlies 03 aug 2025, 08:00 Ajax vs Monaco prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Ajax Odds: 1.7 Monaco Bet now Mostbet
Cercle Brugge vs Anderlecht prediction Pro League Belgium 03 aug 2025, 10:00 Cercle Brugge vs Anderlecht prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Cercle Brugge Odds: 1.75 Anderlecht Recommended Melbet
Celtic vs St. Mirren prediction Scottish Premiership 03 aug 2025, 11:30 Celtic vs St Mirren: prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 3, 2025 Celtic Odds: 2.02 St. Mirren Bet now Melbet
Union Saint-Gilloise vs OH Leuven prediction Pro League Belgium 03 aug 2025, 12:30 Royal Union SG vs Leuven: Who will claim their first win of the season? Union Saint-Gilloise Odds: 1.75 OH Leuven Bet now Mostbet
Sporting Charleroi vs Sint-Truiden prediction Pro League Belgium 03 aug 2025, 13:15 Charleroi vs Sint-Truiden prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 3, 2025 Sporting Charleroi Odds: 1.62 Sint-Truiden Recommended Mostbet
FC Porto vs Atletico Madrid prediction Club Friendlies 03 aug 2025, 14:00 Porto vs Atletico prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 3, 2025 FC Porto Odds: 1.61 Atletico Madrid Bet now Melbet
Manchester United vs Everton prediction Club Friendlies 03 aug 2025, 17:00 Manchester United vs Everton prediction, H2H and likely lineups - August 3, 2025 Manchester United Odds: 1.97 Everton Bet now Melbet
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:57 Tensions run high ahead of season opener as fans spark chaos at the Canary Islands derby Football news Today, 16:34 Barcelona ready to part ways with Marc Casado to register Rashford Football news Today, 16:05 Messi to sign a flexible contract with Inter Miami. What makes it special? Boxing News Today, 15:33 Usyk vs Jake Paul! Talks underway for MMA rules bout Cricket News Today, 15:12 Official: Dubai and Abu Dhabi to host the 2025 Asia Cup in cricket Football news Today, 15:00 African Nations Championship 2024: Schedule and Results Motorsport News Today, 14:26 Couldn't hold back emotions. Hamilton urges Ferrari to change drivers Football news Today, 13:58 MTN8 2025: Schedule and Results of the Cup Tournament Football news Today, 13:47 ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ to get a sequel: director Gurinder Chadha preps follow-up for film’s 25th anniversary Football news Today, 13:18 Ronaldo is gathering friends. Al Nassr wants to lure Bruno Fernandes
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores