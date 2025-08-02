Metalist 1925 vs Obolon. Prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 4, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.7 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On August 4, 2025, at 17:00 Central European Time, the opening match of the Ukrainian Championship will take place, featuring league newcomer Metalist 1925 up against Kyiv's Obolon. A breakdown of the teams and a match prediction are below.

See also: Uganda vs Algeria prediction and betting tips 04 Аugust 2025

Match preview

Metalist 1925 earned promotion to the Ukrainian Premier League through the playoffs, where they defeated Levyi Bereh—the team that finished 14th last season. The games were tough, but the Kharkiv side advanced with an aggregate score of 2-0.

During the offseason, the team appointed a new head coach—Mladen Bartulović, who moved from Zorya to Metalist 1925. The squad played several friendlies against strong opponents: among the teams the yellow-blues beat were Borussia M, Qarabag, and Botosani. In total, the club played seven friendlies: they secured three wins, one draw, and suffered three defeats. The team prepared for the new campaign at a high tempo, aiming to hit the ground running as the season begins.

Obolon finished 11th in the Ukrainian Premier League last season, retaining their top-flight status for the 2025/26 campaign. Last year, the “Brewers” struggled massively in attack: in 30 league matches, they scored just 19 goals and conceded 43.

Like their rivals, Obolon also changed coaches in the offseason. The new manager, Oleksandr Antonenko, has been preparing the team for the upcoming season. In nine preseason friendlies, Obolon recorded four wins, two draws, and three defeats. The overall goal tally in those games was 15:7. A new season, a refreshed squad, and new challenges—will Obolon be ready? We’ll find out soon enough.

Probable lineups

Metalist 1925: Varakuta, Shabanov, Panchenko, Pavlyuk, Mba, Martyniuk, Kalyuzhnyi, Kalitvintsev, Ari Moura, Antyukh

Obolon: Fedorivskyi, Hrysio, Dubko, Kurko, Pasich, Chekh, Chernenko, Sukhanov, Nesterenko, Moroz, Ustymenko

Match facts and head-to-head

In their last five meetings, Obolon have won three times and two games ended in draws

Obolon have scored in eight of their last ten matches

Metalist 1925 have found the net in nine of their last ten official games

Prediction

Obolon are a rather defensive side, and their matches rarely turn into goal-fests. Considering this is the season opener, it won’t be easy for Metalist 1925 to break down the Kyiv defense. My prediction: total goals under 2.5 at odds of 1.7.