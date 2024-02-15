Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024

Prediction on game W2(-9,5) Odds: 1.65 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The NBA will delight fans on Friday with only three matches, with the Memphis Grizzlies and the Milwaukee Bucks taking the floor first. Our analysts have crafted a prediction for this match.

Memphis Grizzlies

This season has been disappointing for Memphis, as the team occupies the 13th spot in the conference, trailing the desired top ten by a significant margin of 7 victories. These poor results can be attributed to Ja Morant's lengthy suspension and subsequent injury, coupled with a plethora of other setbacks, totaling 9 losses. In their recent encounter, the Grizzlies defeated the Houston Rockets on their home court with a score of 121-113, putting an end to a nine-game losing streak.

Milwaukee Bucks

The current regular season is shaping up decently for the Bucks, as they sit third in the conference and should comfortably secure a playoff berth. Milwaukee is currently experiencing a slight slump, evident from their four losses in six matches. In their last matchup, the team stumbled at home against Miami, succumbing with a score of 97-123. Although the recent results are not impressive, the Bucks have the capability to elevate their performance. Middleton will miss the upcoming match due to injury.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

The teams have not faced each other yet this season. However, in the previous season, Memphis won both matches, with the combined scores totaling at least 243 points.

Memphis has performed disastrously at home, securing only 6 victories in 26 encounters.

Milwaukee's away record is unremarkable, with 12 victories and 13 losses.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction

We anticipate a clash between unequal opponents, with Milwaukee being the clear favorite in this pairing. Memphis is severely depleted due to numerous injuries, leaving them with limited options on the court. The game is unlikely to be the most captivating spectacle, as one team struggles while the other possesses resilience. We will take the risk and place a wager on the success of the visitors with a handicap of -9.5 points.