RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023

Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction
Melbourne Victory Melbourne Victory
A-League Men Australia 10 nov 2023, 03:45 Melbourne Victory - Wellington Phoenix
-
- : -
Australia, Melbourne, AAMI Park
Wellington Phoenix Wellington Phoenix
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Melbourne Victory will compete with Wellington Phoenix as part of the 4th round of the Australian A-League. The meeting will take place at AAMI Park on Friday, November 10, and will start at 09:45 CET.

Melbourne Victory


The team was founded in 2004 in Melbourne. Since then, “the Victory” has managed to win 2 Australian Cups and become the national champion 4 times. The state of things is far from being perfect – the club has to be satisfied with the places in the middle of the table recently.

Speaking about the previous season, the team failed to make it to the play-offs, but Victory looked great at the start of the current draw. The team confidently dealt with Sydney and Newcastle Jets, and then played a draw in the struggle with Adelaide United. The higher mentioned results allow it to be among the leaders of the championship after 3 rounds.

Wellington Phoenix


Wellington Phoenix, having finished in 6th place of the regular draw, made it to the A-League play-offs in the previous season. The team was eliminated by Adelaide United at the quarter-final stage.

Phoenix began the new season above all praise. First there was a draw in the battle against Sydney Wanderers, and then it beat Perth Glory with a 2-1 score. As for the previous match, Wellington defeated Brisbane Roar – 5-2. The team, like Melbourne Victory, has got 7 points after 3 rounds.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Melbourne has lost only 2 out of 10 previous home matches.
• Wellington has won just 2 out of 12 previous confrontations on the away fields.
• 3 previous head-to-head matches were held by Melbourne Victory. The bet “both teams to score: yes” was successful in all of them.

Prediction


Melbourne Victory is the favourite of the following battle, but the guests are also on the move. I suggest betting that the opponents will exchange goals.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Al-Hilal vs Al-Taawoun prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 10 nov 2023, 10:00 Al-Hilal vs Al-Taawon prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Al-Hilal Odds: 1.8 Al-Taawoun Recommended MelBet
Sassuolo vs Salernitana prediction Serie A Italy 10 nov 2023, 12:30 Sassuolo vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Sassuolo Odds: 1.63 Salernitana Bet now MelBet
Monaco vs ASVEL prediction EuroLeague 10 nov 2023, 14:00 Monaco vs ASVEL prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Monaco Odds: 1.62 ASVEL Bet now MelBet
Borussia Moenchengladbach vs Wolfsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 10 nov 2023, 14:30 Borussia M vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Borussia Moenchengladbach Odds: 2.1 Wolfsburg Recommended MelBet
Genoa vs Verona prediction Serie A Italy 10 nov 2023, 14:45 Genoa vs Verona prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Genoa Odds: 1.6 Verona Bet now MelBet
Best Betting Sites
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:45 Following Italy. Second team to reach the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup has been determined Football news Today, 17:01 Europa League. West Ham and Marseille comfortably defeated their opponents Football news Today, 16:56 Aston Villa secured victory against AZ in their home fixture of the Conference League Tennis news Today, 16:30 The drawing of lots for the ATP Finals groups has taken place Football news Today, 15:51 Alonso and Bayer shock Europe. Neverkusen has won 11 matches in a row and set a club record Football news Today, 15:33 Luis Diaz's father has been released by kidnappers Tennis news Today, 15:20 The first team to advance to the semi-finals of the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup has been revealed Football news Today, 15:00 Roma lose to Slavia. Lukaku breaks record scoring streak Football news Today, 14:44 UEFA Europa League. Liverpool sensationally loses to Toulouse, Brighton beats Ajax Football news Today, 13:56 Diego Simeone has extended his contract with Atlético
Sport Predictions
Football 10 nov 2023 Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Al-Hilal vs Al-Taawon prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Sassuolo vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Basketball 10 nov 2023 Monaco vs ASVEL prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Borussia M vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Genoa vs Verona prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Athletic vs Celta prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Montpellier vs Nice prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Football 10 nov 2023 Blackburn vs Preston prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023 Hockey 10 nov 2023 Florida Panthers - Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023