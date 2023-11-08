Melbourne Victory vs Wellington Phoenix prediction and betting tips on November 10, 2023

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Melbourne Victory will compete with Wellington Phoenix as part of the 4th round of the Australian A-League. The meeting will take place at AAMI Park on Friday, November 10, and will start at 09:45 CET.

Melbourne Victory



The team was founded in 2004 in Melbourne. Since then, “the Victory” has managed to win 2 Australian Cups and become the national champion 4 times. The state of things is far from being perfect – the club has to be satisfied with the places in the middle of the table recently.

Speaking about the previous season, the team failed to make it to the play-offs, but Victory looked great at the start of the current draw. The team confidently dealt with Sydney and Newcastle Jets, and then played a draw in the struggle with Adelaide United. The higher mentioned results allow it to be among the leaders of the championship after 3 rounds.

Wellington Phoenix



Wellington Phoenix, having finished in 6th place of the regular draw, made it to the A-League play-offs in the previous season. The team was eliminated by Adelaide United at the quarter-final stage.

Phoenix began the new season above all praise. First there was a draw in the battle against Sydney Wanderers, and then it beat Perth Glory with a 2-1 score. As for the previous match, Wellington defeated Brisbane Roar – 5-2. The team, like Melbourne Victory, has got 7 points after 3 rounds.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• Melbourne has lost only 2 out of 10 previous home matches.

• Wellington has won just 2 out of 12 previous confrontations on the away fields.

• 3 previous head-to-head matches were held by Melbourne Victory. The bet “both teams to score: yes” was successful in all of them.

Prediction



Melbourne Victory is the favourite of the following battle, but the guests are also on the move. I suggest betting that the opponents will exchange goals.

