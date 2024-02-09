Melbourne United vs New Zealand Breakers prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-4) Odds: 1.63 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the 19th round of the Australian NBL, a match between Melbourne United and New Zealand Breakers will take place. The game will be held on Sunday, February 11th. The kickoff is scheduled for 04:00 Central European Time.

Melbourne United

Melbourne United has had an excellent season so far. The team looks solid on the court and has secured a spot in the playoffs semifinals. While it's still theoretically possible to lose the first place, it's unlikely. Since the beginning of this year, the team has slightly slowed down but continues to alternate between wins and losses, yet maintaining the lead in the Australian NBL standings.

New Zealand Breakers

The islanders are desperately fighting for a spot in the top six, which would give them the right to play in the playoff quarterfinals. Their chances are decent at the moment, but the competition will be fierce until the last match of the regular season. Interestingly, the Breakers were the runners-up in the previous season, narrowly missing out on winning the NBL. They lost to Sydney in the final series and settled for silver medals.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Melbourne United has won their last four home games.

New Zealand has lost only once in their previous five games.

Both matches between the teams this season ended in Melbourne United's victory.

Melbourne United - New Zealand Breakers Prediction

The hosts are considered the undisputed favorites of this match. There are doubts that the Breakers are capable of defeating the current Melbourne United. My bet is on the hosts to win with a handicap of -4.