Main Predictions Melbourne United vs Illawarra Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024

Melbourne United vs Illawarra Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Melbourne United vs Illawarra Hawks prediction
Melbourne United Melbourne United
NBL 17 feb 2024, 22:00 Melbourne United - Illawarra Hawks
Melbourne , John Cain Arena
Illawarra Hawks Illawarra Hawks
Prediction on game W1(-7.0)
Odds: 1.66

In the 20th round of the Australian NBL, a match between Melbourne United and Illawarra Hawks will take place at the "John Cain Arena" on Sunday, February 18. The game is scheduled to start at 05:00 Central European Time. Here is the prediction for this match from our experts.

Melbourne United

Following a disappointingly unsuccessful previous season, during which the club from Melbourne missed out on the playoffs, in the current NBL campaign, Dean Vickerman's team impresses with the level and quality of their play. It is evident that the work on rectifying mistakes has been meticulous. The "navy blues" have already secured one of the playoff berths prematurely. In the regular championship, Dean Vickerman's charges have secured 19 victories with 8 defeats. In the last five matches, Melbourne United has been more prone to losing, but this is largely due to the team simply playing out matches. The chances of even losing the top spot in the table are only theoretical.

Illawarra Hawks

The "Hawks" are currently in fourth place in the league table ahead of the final match of the regular NBL season. Illawarra has recorded 14 victories and 13 defeats. For example, in the previous match, the "Hawks" dealt with Perth Wildcats on their home court with a score of 108:92. Evaluating the current NBL table, it is worth noting that Justin Tatum's team has already secured a place in the playoffs. The question now is only about the final position. In the last five matches away, Illawarra has secured three victories, losing twice. In doing so, they defeated the New Zealand Breakers and the Brisbane Bullets. These are direct competitors in the battle for the fourth spot, which provides a more favorable opponent in the playoffs.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • In two matches of this campaign, Melbourne United defeated the "Hawks".
  • Overall, Melbourne's club has defeated their opponent in four consecutive matches.

Melbourne United vs Illawarra Hawks Prediction

Bookmakers have no doubt that Melbourne will conclude the regular season with a home victory. The odds for this are frankly laughable at 1.23. Our bet here is "Melbourne United to win with a handicap (-7.0)" with odds of 1.66.

