Melbourne City vs Sydney FC prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025

Prediction on game Win Melbourne City FC Odds: 1.92 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

One of the matches of the 29th round of the Australian Championship will take place on Saturday at AAMI Park, where local side Melbourne City will host Sydney FC. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Melbourne City delivered an impressive finish to the regular season and have seriously joined the battle for second place, which grants a direct ticket to the playoff semi-finals. The team has vastly improved both their play and consistency, and this has immediately impacted their position in the standings.

Currently, the Citizens hold second place, but are only one point ahead of Western United, who sit third. Over their last eight A-League matches, they’ve suffered just one defeat, notching five wins in the process. In the previous round, City hosted Adelaide United at home, with the game ending in a goalless 0-0 draw.

In their last outing, Sydney FC travelled to face Western United and narrowly lost 0-1. That result snapped an unbeaten run of three matches—two wins and one draw.

Now, the team is just a step away from breaking into the top six of the standings. Adelaide United are only one point ahead of Sydney FC and have already played their match. Meanwhile, Macarthur are no longer a rival, trailing by four points. Notably, in 12 away games, Sydney FC have secured four wins and suffered four defeats.

Probable lineups

Melbourne City : Birighitti – Behich, Suprijen, Ferreira, Atkinson – Rakhmani, Trevin, Leckie, Tilio – Kuhn, Caputo

: Birighitti – Behich, Suprijen, Ferreira, Atkinson – Rakhmani, Trevin, Leckie, Tilio – Kuhn, Caputo Sydney FC: Devenish-Meares – Courtney-Perkins, Shaw, Grant, De Jesus – Leo Sena, Hollman – Ouahim, Caceres, Lolly – Klimala

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first round, Melbourne City defeated their opponent away with a score of 3-2

The "Both teams to score" bet has landed in three of the last five encounters

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has been successful in three of the last five meetings

Prediction

The bookmakers are siding with the hosts in this contest, offering odds of 1.92 for a Melbourne City victory. We believe City won’t miss their chance to secure second place and will claim the win here.