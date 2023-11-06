Melbourne City vs Buriram United prediction and betting tips on November 8, 2023

Prediction on game Win Melbourne City FC Odds: 1.7 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The fourth round of the AFC Champions League group stage will feature a match between Melbourne City and Buriram United. The meeting will take place at AAMI Park on Wednesday, 8 November. The game is scheduled to kick off at 10:00 CET.

Melbourne City

Melbourne City have won the A-League regular season in the last three seasons, but have won the Australian Championship only once during that period. City Football Group, which owns Manchester City, owns a controlling stake in the club.

In the AFC Champions League, Melbourne City started with a draw against Kofu before beating China's Zhejiang Greentown and Buriram United. These results allow the team to top their group.

The A-League season started with a 1-2 defeat to Western United and a deafening fiasco in the game against Adelaide (0-6). In the last match, Melbourne managed to make some amends with a win over Sydney FC.

Buriram United

Buriram are the nine-time and reigning champions of Thailand. The team is going through quite a successful period in its history. In the new season, Buriram is still in fourth place, but has yet to lose in eight matches in which it has conceded only three goals. Four wins and the same number of draws does not allow the team to count on a higher place.

In the AFC Champions League, the team started with a victory over Zhejiang Greentown, but then lost two matches, but still retains a chance to get out of the group.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

Melbourne look unstable so far and alternate wins and losses.

Buriram cannot win in five matches in a row.

The recent face-to-face match in Thailand ended in a 0:2 victory for Melbourne.

Prediction

Melbourne looks the favourite, especially against the background of the previous face-to-face match. I think that this time the Australians will be stronger.