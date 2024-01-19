RU RU NG NG KE KE
Mauritania vs Angola prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

Mauritania vs Angola prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Mauritania vs Angola prediction
Mauritania Mauritania
Africa Cup of Nations 20 jan 2024, 12:00 Mauritania - Angola
-
- : -
International, Bouake, Stade de la Paix
Angola Angola
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Draw
Odds: 2.7

In the second round of the group stage of the African Cup of Nations, the Mauritania team will play against the Angola team. Both teams were unbeaten in the first round, and following the results of the second match, one of them may completely lose its chance at the playoffs. The meeting will take place on January 21, 2024.

Read also: Sunderland – Hull City forecast and bets for the match on January 19, 2024

Mauritania

In the first game of the tournament, this team played against the Burkina Faso team and there was a minimal victory for the opponents with a score of 1:0. Interestingly, the Mauritanians made nine shots at the enemy target, but were unable to score. They conceded in the 96th minute from Traore, which was a very disappointing event.

Interestingly, Mauritania concedes regularly and has done so six times in the last six matches.

In the final round they will play against the Algerian national team and that meeting will be a formality if they lose to Angola.

Angola

In the first round, they achieved a sensational 1:1 result in a match with one of the candidates for the title, Algeria.

It is interesting that in the last six official matches Angola plays only draws, while the team regularly concedes goals and scores against their opponents. To continue fighting in the group, a draw will be enough for them, but in this case, in the last round they must defeat the Burkina Faso team.

Personal meetings

The last meeting at the 2023 African Cup ended in a goalless draw.

Prediction for the match Mauritania – Angola

We expect a cautious match with a small number of goals. Defensive discipline is more important than attack, so we bet on a draw.

Odds: 2.7

