RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Tennis Marta Kostyuk vs Karolina Muchova prediction and betting tips - October 7, 2025

Marta Kostyuk vs Karolina Muchova prediction and betting tips - October 7, 2025

Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Marta Kostyuk vs Karolina Muchova prediction Photo: https://ua.korrespondent.net/ Author unknown
Marta Kostyuk Marta Kostyuk
Wuhan Open 07 oct 2025, 02:00
Wuhan , Optics Valley International Tennis Center
Karolina Muchova Karolina Muchova
Prediction on game Total over 20,5
Odds: 1.72
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On October 7, in the opening round of the Wuhan tournament, Marta Kostyuk will face Karolina Muchova. Here’s my take on the best bet ahead of this clash.

Marta Kostyuk

The Ukrainian player is well-known among tennis fans—talented, ambitious, but still just shy of the elite tier. This season, Kostyuk hasn’t captured any titles or even reached a final, although she’s shown flashes of strong play. She’s dropped nine spots in the rankings since the start of the year and currently sits at No. 28.

At her most recent tournament in Beijing, Kostyuk looked solid, advancing to the fourth round before falling to the formidable Jessica Pegula—3:6, 7:6, 1:6. In Wuhan, there’s no time to ease in, as she’s up against a tough opponent right from the start.

Karolina Muchova

The Czech star needs no introduction. She currently holds a strong world ranking of No. 15, having started the season at No. 22. Muchova also hasn’t claimed a title this year, and it’s clear she hasn’t always been able to perform at her peak due to lingering injury issues.

She performed well at the recent US Open, making it to the quarterfinals before losing to Japan’s Naomi Osaka. In Beijing, Muchova reached the fourth round, where she was edged out by eventual champion Amanda Anisimova in three sets.

Match facts

  • Kostyuk has won 19 of her 31 hard-court matches this season.

  • Muchova has played 32 matches on hard courts, securing 21 victories.

  • Current odds for the match: P1 – 2.16, P2 – 1.74.

Head-to-head

These two have met only once before, and it was quite recently—this year at the US Open. Muchova claimed a hard-fought win, 6:3, 6:7, 6:3, and at one point it even looked like she might have to retire from the match.

Prediction

We’ve got two top-30 talents going head-to-head, with Muchova entering as a slight favorite. I expect a fierce contest between these ambitious players. At her best, Kostyuk is more than capable of challenging for the win. My suggestion: back over 20.5 total games in this match.

Prediction on game Total over 20,5
Odds: 1.72
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Remo Stars vs Wikki Tourist prediction NPFL Nigeria Today, 11:00 Remo Stars vs Wikki Tourists prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 7, 2025 Remo Stars Odds: 1.69 Wikki Tourist Recommended 1xBet
Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction NBA Today, 20:30 Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder preview and H2H – October 7, 2025 Dallas Mavericks Odds: 1.5 Oklahoma City Thunder Bet now 1xBet
Juventus vs SL Benfica prediction Women's Champions League 07 oct 2025, 12:45 Juventus (W) vs Benfica (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 7 October 2025 Juventus Odds: 1.65 SL Benfica Bet now Melbet
Besiktas vs London Lions prediction EuroCup 07 oct 2025, 13:00 Beşiktaş vs London Lions prediction and H2H — October 7, 2025 Besiktas Odds: 1.53 London Lions Recommended Mostbet
Paris FC vs Oud-Heverlee Leuven prediction Women's Champions League 07 oct 2025, 15:00 Paris (W) vs Leuven (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 7, 2025 Paris FC Odds: 1.63 Oud-Heverlee Leuven Bet now Melbet
Barcelona Femení vs Bayern Munich Women prediction Women's Champions League 07 oct 2025, 15:00 Barcelona (W) vs Bayern (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 7, 2025 Barcelona Femení Odds: 1.74 Bayern Munich Women Bet now 1xBet
Arsenal Women vs OL Lyonnes prediction Women's Champions League 07 oct 2025, 15:00 Arsenal (W) vs Lyon (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 7, 2025 Arsenal Women Odds: 1.6 OL Lyonnes Recommended Mostbet
New Zealand Breakers vs Illawarra Hawks prediction NBL 08 oct 2025, 03:30 New Zealand Breakers vs Illawarra Hawks prediction and H2H — October 8, 2025 New Zealand Breakers Odds: 1.5 Illawarra Hawks Bet now Melbet
Sydney Kings vs Melbourne United prediction NBL 08 oct 2025, 04:30 Sydney Kings vs Melbourne United prediction and H2H — October 8, 2025 Sydney Kings Odds: 1.58 Melbourne United Bet now Mostbet
Hapoel Tel Aviv vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction EuroLeague 08 oct 2025, 14:05 Hapoel Tel Aviv vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and H2H — October 8, 2025 Hapoel Tel Aviv Odds: 1.54 Maccabi Tel Aviv Recommended Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores