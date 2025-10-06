Prediction on game Total over 20,5 Odds: 1.72 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On October 7, in the opening round of the Wuhan tournament, Marta Kostyuk will face Karolina Muchova. Here’s my take on the best bet ahead of this clash.

Marta Kostyuk

The Ukrainian player is well-known among tennis fans—talented, ambitious, but still just shy of the elite tier. This season, Kostyuk hasn’t captured any titles or even reached a final, although she’s shown flashes of strong play. She’s dropped nine spots in the rankings since the start of the year and currently sits at No. 28.

At her most recent tournament in Beijing, Kostyuk looked solid, advancing to the fourth round before falling to the formidable Jessica Pegula—3:6, 7:6, 1:6. In Wuhan, there’s no time to ease in, as she’s up against a tough opponent right from the start.

Karolina Muchova

The Czech star needs no introduction. She currently holds a strong world ranking of No. 15, having started the season at No. 22. Muchova also hasn’t claimed a title this year, and it’s clear she hasn’t always been able to perform at her peak due to lingering injury issues.

She performed well at the recent US Open, making it to the quarterfinals before losing to Japan’s Naomi Osaka. In Beijing, Muchova reached the fourth round, where she was edged out by eventual champion Amanda Anisimova in three sets.

Match facts

Kostyuk has won 19 of her 31 hard-court matches this season.

Muchova has played 32 matches on hard courts, securing 21 victories.

Current odds for the match: P1 – 2.16, P2 – 1.74.

Head-to-head

These two have met only once before, and it was quite recently—this year at the US Open. Muchova claimed a hard-fought win, 6:3, 6:7, 6:3, and at one point it even looked like she might have to retire from the match.

Prediction

We’ve got two top-30 talents going head-to-head, with Muchova entering as a slight favorite. I expect a fierce contest between these ambitious players. At her best, Kostyuk is more than capable of challenging for the win. My suggestion: back over 20.5 total games in this match.