Marta Kostyuk vs Emma Raducanu prediction and betting tips - July 22, 2025

Prediction on game W1(+3,5) Odds: 1.76 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The prestigious women's tennis tournament has kicked off in Washington, and the first round already features some exciting matchups. Here’s my prediction for the Marta Kostyuk vs. Emma Raducanu clash.

Marta Kostyuk

The Ukrainian tennis star is one of those athletes who always seems on the verge of a breakthrough. While Marta hasn’t reached her full potential yet, she started the season in the top 20 but now ranks 27th in the world. Kostyuk has put together some impressive performances, but she hasn’t advanced past the quarterfinals anywhere this year.

Currently, Kostyuk is on a tough five-match losing streak. At 23, it’s crucial for her to draw the right lessons from this challenging period. At Wimbledon, Kostyuk crashed out in the opening round, losing to the relatively unknown Slovenian, Jerevyats.

Emma Raducanu

The British player is also a familiar name among tennis fans, sitting at number 46 in the world rankings. Raducanu burst onto the global stage with a sensational US Open title run four years ago. Now 22, she hasn’t come close to replicating that success and hasn’t won any tournaments since.

Raducanu’s game remains solid, but consistency is her Achilles’ heel. Earlier this season, she endured a rough patch, losing six out of seven matches. She looked sharp at Wimbledon recently, advancing to the third round before falling in a hard-fought battle against world number one Aryna Sabalenka.

Match facts

Kostyuk has 17 wins in 32 matches this season.

Raducanu has claimed 18 victories in 32 matches this year.

Bookmakers are offering the following odds: P1 – 2.38, P2 – 1.62.

Head-to-head

The stats show these two have faced off three times, with the Ukrainian leading the series 2-1. Their most recent encounter was just three months ago in Madrid, where Kostyuk prevailed in three sets.

Prediction

Even the bookmakers’ odds highlight how unpredictable this match is, with no clear favorite emerging. On paper, Raducanu has a slight edge, likely due to Kostyuk’s recent dip in form. In a matchup like this, it’s best to bet live once you get a feel for each player’s form on the day. I’m taking a risk and backing Kostyuk with a +3.5 game handicap.