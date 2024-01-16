RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024

Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction
Marta Kostyuk Marta Kostyuk
Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 01:00 Marta Kostyuk - Elise Mertens
Melbourne, Kia Arena
Elise Mertens Elise Mertens
Prediction on game W1(+3)
Odds: 1.78
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

Melbourne has now become the epicenter of global tennis, as the Australian Open unfolds these days. Our experts offer their exclusive forecast for the match between Marta Kostyuk and Elise Mertens.

Marta Kostyuk

The Ukrainian tennis maestro, is gradually progressing and displaying a game of respectable caliber. Presently, she holds the 37th position in the global rankings, despite being a mere 21 years old. This tournament commenced triumphantly for her with a victory over the American Claire Liu – 6:3, 4:6, 6:1. Kostyuk is among those tennis players who can spring surprises. Prior to the major, the Ukrainian showcased a commendable performance in Adelaide, reaching the quarterfinals but succumbing to the eventual victor, Elena Ostapenko – 5:7, 3:6. The athlete possesses the potential to break into the top 10, a realistic feat for her.

Elise Mertens

The Belgian contender, is regarded as a formidable mid-tier player, currently occupying the 28th spot in the global standings. In the recent Hobart tournament, Mertens reached the final, although she was the top seed, ultimately conceding in three sets to Emma Navarro. In the first round, she vanquished Mayar Sherif, winning the first set 6:2 and leading 2:0 in the second, after which her opponent retired from the match. Mertens has achieved significant success in doubles, clinching three Grand Slam titles by the age of 28.

Head-to-head history

Between the two adversaries is limited, with a solitary encounter in March 2022 resulting in Mertens convincingly triumphing – 6:2, 6:1.

Match Prediction for Marta Kostyuk – Elise Mertens

In this confrontation, the advantage is given to the Belgian, considering her experience, although Kostyuk, in terms of gameplay, should not be underestimated. This time, we anticipate a fierce battle and venture to place our bet on the success of the Ukrainian with a handicap of +3 games. Additionally, a protracted contest can be anticipated.

Prediction on game W1(+3)
Odds: 1.78
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
vs prediction Today, 22:00 Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Array Odds: 1.76 Array Recommended 1хБет
Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 03:00 Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Brenda Fruhvirtova Odds: 1.79 Aryna Sabalenka Bet now 1хБет
Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 03:00 Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Jordan Thompson Odds: 1.85 Stefanos Tsitsipas Bet now 1хБет
Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction Australian Open 17 jan 2024, 04:30 Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Novak Djokovic Odds: 1.71 Alexei Popyrin Recommended 1хБет
Lebanon vs China prediction Asian Cup 17 jan 2024, 06:30 Lebanon vs China prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Lebanon Odds: 1.5 China Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Best Betting Sites
1xBet 1xBet Promo Code Visit site 1Win 1win Promo Code Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:21 Iga Swiatek commented on her victory over Kenin at the start of the Australian Open 2024 Football news Today, 17:14 The FA Cup replay. West Ham's sensational relegation and Wolverhampton's victory Football news Today, 17:04 Roma sacked Mourinho; Benzema will not join Manchester United. Top transfer news for January 16 Football news Today, 16:58 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:53 Mali confidently defeated South Africa in the AFCON match Football news Today, 16:37 Juventus secured victory over Sassuolo, thanks to Vlahović's brace Football news Today, 16:26 Cruyff, Beckenbaurer, Muller. The top 10 footballers of the 70s have been named Boxing News Today, 16:08 Joshua - Ngannou: it is known whether a rematch between boxers is possible Football news Today, 15:50 Another injury. Bayern has lost a key defender for an indefinite period Football news Today, 15:44 A Tottenham defender is moving to Brentford on a loan agreement
Best bonuses
All
Betway Sign Up Bonus Receive
Paddy Power Sign Up Offer & Promo Code Receive Paddy Power
William Hill Bonus Drop Receive William Hill
Betfair Promo Codes and Sign Up Offer Receive Betfair
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Lebanon vs China prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Tajikistan vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Morocco vs Tanzania prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Valencia vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024