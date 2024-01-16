Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024

Prediction on game W1(+3) Odds: 1.78 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Melbourne has now become the epicenter of global tennis, as the Australian Open unfolds these days. Our experts offer their exclusive forecast for the match between Marta Kostyuk and Elise Mertens.

Marta Kostyuk

The Ukrainian tennis maestro, is gradually progressing and displaying a game of respectable caliber. Presently, she holds the 37th position in the global rankings, despite being a mere 21 years old. This tournament commenced triumphantly for her with a victory over the American Claire Liu – 6:3, 4:6, 6:1. Kostyuk is among those tennis players who can spring surprises. Prior to the major, the Ukrainian showcased a commendable performance in Adelaide, reaching the quarterfinals but succumbing to the eventual victor, Elena Ostapenko – 5:7, 3:6. The athlete possesses the potential to break into the top 10, a realistic feat for her.

Elise Mertens

The Belgian contender, is regarded as a formidable mid-tier player, currently occupying the 28th spot in the global standings. In the recent Hobart tournament, Mertens reached the final, although she was the top seed, ultimately conceding in three sets to Emma Navarro. In the first round, she vanquished Mayar Sherif, winning the first set 6:2 and leading 2:0 in the second, after which her opponent retired from the match. Mertens has achieved significant success in doubles, clinching three Grand Slam titles by the age of 28.

Head-to-head history

Between the two adversaries is limited, with a solitary encounter in March 2022 resulting in Mertens convincingly triumphing – 6:2, 6:1.

Match Prediction for Marta Kostyuk – Elise Mertens

In this confrontation, the advantage is given to the Belgian, considering her experience, although Kostyuk, in terms of gameplay, should not be underestimated. This time, we anticipate a fierce battle and venture to place our bet on the success of the Ukrainian with a handicap of +3 games. Additionally, a protracted contest can be anticipated.