Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic Match Prediction and Odds - July 31, 2024

At the Olympic women's tennis tournament it is time for the quarterfinals, in one of them Marta Kostyuk - Donna Vekic will meet. Forecast for the match of these tennis players is made by Dailysports analysts.

Marta Kostyuk

The Ukrainian started this year well, showing high results, we can remember the semifinals of Indian Wells, finals in San Diego and Stuttgart. Somewhere from the end of April a slump began, she had a period when she lost 6 matches out of 7.

Now Kostiuk is gradually regaining her former form, she is ranked 19th in the world rankings, she is 22 years old. In Paris, the matches are not easy, in the first round she managed to beat Australian Radovic - 6:4, 6:3, then passed Frenchwoman Burel - 7:6, 6:2. The most difficult and emotional was the last match against the eighth racket of the world Maria Sakkari, who managed to beat in three sets - 4:6, 7:6, 6:4. The medal is very close and Kostiuk is finding her tennis.

Donna Vekic

The Croatian tennis player did not impress before the grass part of the season, but the semifinal at Wimbledon made us look at her differently. Now Vekic is showing solid results at the Olympics as well and is capable of going far.

In the first round she managed to beat Italy's Bronzetti 6:2, 7:5, then beat Andrejescu 6:3, 6:4. The last match against world number two Corey Gauff was dramatic, where Vekic lost the first set 2:5, but won on a tie-break, and in the second game on the spur of the moment she beat her powerful opponent 7:6, 6:2. Vekic is 28 years old and is ranked 21st in the world rankings.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

The sportswomen were born on the same day, June 28, 6 years apart.

Tennis players met only once, it was two months ago, on the same courts of Roland Garros, then Vekic won 7:5, 6:4.

Bookmakers' quotes: W1 - 2.19, W2 - 1.71.

Marta Kostyuk vs Donna Vekic Prediction

In this pair Vekic is a slight favorite, perhaps due to the advantage in head-to-head meetings and better results in recent tournaments. Such a match can definitely drag on, no one wants to be one step away from the semifinals, I'll bet on a total of more than 20.5 games.