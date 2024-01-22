Marta Kostyuk vs Coco Gauff prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024

Prediction on game W1(+6,5) Odds: 1.59 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The Australian Open is approaching its conclusion, and it's time for the quarterfinals. Here is our exclusive forecast for the match between Marta Kostyuk and Coco Gauff.

Marta Kostyuk

This Grand Slam has been the best in Kostyuk's career, as she had not reached the quarterfinals of a tournament of this level before. The Ukrainian has shown good form, although not always flawless. She went through three sets against Americans Liu and Belgian Mertens, and defeated Russian Avanesyan in the last match with a score of 6:2, 6:1. The most challenging battle was against Mertens, where she had to secure victory in a tiebreak in the third set. Kostyuk, 21 years old, is currently the 37th-ranked player in the world, but she is expected to rise to the top 30 after this tournament.

Coco Gauff

At just 19 years old, the American is already a rising star in world tennis, having gained valuable experience early in her career. Gauff won her first Grand Slam last year, crossing the psychological threshold, making major tournaments potentially easier for her now. She started the year by winning the tournament in Auckland, defeating Elina Svitolina in the final. In this tournament, the current third-ranked player in the world has not dropped a set, allowing her opponents to win no more than three games in all three matches against Schmiedlova, Doi, Parks, and French.

Head-to-Head History

The opponents have faced each other only once, two years ago in Adelaide, where Gauff won in a closely contested match with a score of 6:3, 5:7, 6:3.

Match prediction for Marta Kostyuk vs Coco Gauff

Gauff is considered the clear favorite in this matchup, not only due to her ranking but also because of her excellent form. While Kostyuk is performing well, keeping up with Gauff's pace will be challenging. Kostyuk is expected to put up some resistance, having deservedly reached the quarterfinals. We'll take Kostyuk to win with a handicap of +6.5 games.