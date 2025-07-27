Valencia vs Marseille prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 29, 2025

Prediction on game Win Marseille Odds: 1.75 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

The friendly clash between Spain's Valencia and French side Marseille will take place on Tuesday at the Nou Estadi de Tarragona. Here’s a value bet on the outcome of this showdown with attractive odds.

Match preview

Valencia endured a turbulent 2024/25 campaign, flirting with relegation but ultimately surviving in La Liga. Carlos Corberán’s team never managed to find consistent form: in their last three official league games, they suffered two defeats and managed just one draw, with both losses coming by the narrowest of margins.

Pre-season is a chance for Los Che to reboot and integrate new signings into their tactical setup. However, even in friendlies, there’s little sign of solid improvement: the defence remains error-prone and the attacking link-up still needs time to gel. The team lost 1-2 to Castellón and last week were held to a goalless draw by Leganés.

French outfit Marseille finished last season on a high note and are maintaining their momentum during summer preparations. Since April 12, Roberto De Zerbi’s men have gone unbeaten—six wins and two draws in their last eight matches. This run not only highlights their sharp match fitness, but also a well-drilled structure both in attack and defence.

The club relies on rapid wing play and aggressive pressing—particularly dangerous against opponents struggling to hit top gear. The upcoming fixture against Valencia is a great opportunity to extend their unbeaten streak and boost confidence ahead of the competitive season. The French side are clearly in better shape and enter the match as favourites.

Probable lineups

Valencia: Agirrezabala – Lopez, Rubo, Almeida, Vazquez, Duro, Canós, Kymart, Pepelu, Rioja, Tarrega

Agirrezabala – Lopez, Rubo, Almeida, Vazquez, Duro, Canós, Kymart, Pepelu, Rioja, Tarrega Marseille: Rulli – Balerdi, Garcia, Gomez, Greenwood, Gouiri, Medina, Murillo, Rabiot, Rowe, Højbjerg

Match facts and head-to-head

The sides have met just once before—in August 2010, Marseille claimed a 1-0 victory.

Marseille are unbeaten in their last eight matches, winning six of them.

Valencia have failed to win any of their last five games (three defeats and two draws).

Prediction

Judging by the current form, Marseille look far more convincing. The French club are playing mature, balanced football, while Valencia are still searching for their identity after a tough season. Even as a friendly, this encounter promises intensity, but Marseille have all the tools to tip the scales in their favour.