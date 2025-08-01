Marseille vs Sevilla. Prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 2, 2025

Prediction on game Win Marseille Odds: 1.68 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On August 2, 2025, two decorated European clubs—Spain's Sevilla and France's Marseille—will clash on neutral ground as part of their preseason preparations.

Match preview

Both teams are utilizing these summer friendlies to test out new tactical setups, integrate fresh signings, and search for their optimal starting elevens ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Sevilla head into the match after a rather inconsistent previous campaign, eager to reclaim their former strength both in La Liga and on the European stage. The club’s new head coach continues to mold the squad’s style of play, with a focus on ball control and rapid wing transitions. The spotlight will be on young talents and the club’s first summer transfers.

Marseille, meanwhile, are also undergoing a period of restructuring. The Ligue 1 side have been active in the transfer market, reinforcing key positions. For the coaching staff, a major challenge will be improving the interplay between the lines and restoring defensive balance—a notable weakness last season.

Encounters between Spanish and French clubs are traditionally high-intensity affairs, and this matchup promises to be no exception. Expect an engaging contest with plenty of attacking action and a chance to witness fresh tactical ideas from both sides.

Probable lineups

Marseille: Rulli, Balerdi, Højbjerg, Gomez, Greenwood, Gouiri, Medina, Murillo, Rabiot, Rowe, Egan-Riley

Sevilla: Nyland, Adams, Badé, Vargas, Gudelj, Carmona, Lukebakio, Salas, Sow, Suazo, Idumbo

Match facts and head-to-head

No official matches have been played between Sevilla and Marseille

Marseille's current form: unbeaten in their last 9 matches

Sevilla's current form: 3 wins in their last 10 games.

Prediction

Given the clubs’ current form and Marseille’s impressive recent run, I expect the French side to dictate the pace. My prediction: Marseille to win at 1.68 odds.