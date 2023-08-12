RU RU
Marseille vs Panathinaikos predictions and betting tips on August 15, 2023

Prediction on game W1(-1)
Odds: 1.909

On August 15, Stade Vélodrome (Marseille) will host the second leg of the 1/2 finals of the Champions League Qualification, in which Marseille will compete with Panathinaikos. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Marseille


The club spent both previous football years in accordance with an identical scenario. Both Bielsa in 2021/2022 and his predecessor in the following season, Tudor, led Olympic to the 3rd place of the Ligue 1. Then, there was a coaching reshuffle in the summer. Nowadays, a promising Spanish specialist, Marcelino Garcia Toral, is working with “the Provencals”. At the same time, the squad was changed in a quite active way and, for instance, Malinovskyi quickly returned to Italy. Generally speaking, the French squad has been strengthened by the signing up the contracts with such stars as Kondogbia, Renan Lodi, Ismaila Sarr and, that is the most important, Aubameyang. Many of them made their debut just in Athens, and it was Geoffrey who became an anti-hero. The defender, who had come from Atletico, received the second yellow card in the 65th minute of the game and his teammates conceded one more time in the minority.

Panathinaikos


The team is in many ways similar to its opponent. This is also a historical giant with the greatest achievements for the country at the international arena. At the same time, the last championship title dates back to 2010. There were good chances for the long-awaited success in the previous season – the traditional favourite, Olympiacos, was “blown” away. Speaking about the finish line, “the Shamrock” let its other enemy, neighbouring AEK, take the 1st place in the so-called “champion’s confrontation”. Nevertheless, Jovanovic’s wards went to the Champions League qualification from the second position. They relatively confidently overcame Dnipro-1 there, however, limiting themselves to a draw at the home arena after a 3-1 success on the away field. Speaking about the battle against the French rival, the team managed to “squeeze” the victory. The only goal was scored by Bernard, an attacking midfielder who is remembered for playing in Shakhtar Donetsk, in the 83rd minute of the game, when the Greek club was already performing in the power-play.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


On August 9, the opponents played against each other for the first time.

Predictions


Bookmakers expect Marseille to learn the lesson and win the second leg easily. It is worth stopping at the bet on the French team with “a -1 goal handicap” (odd: 1.909).

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports expert
