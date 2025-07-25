RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Marseille vs Girona: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match on July 26, 2025

Marseille vs Girona: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match on July 26, 2025

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Girona vs Marseille prediction Photo: https://x.com/OM_Officiel
Girona
Girona Girona Schedule Girona News Girona Transfers
Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Fixtures Club Friendlies Predictions
26 july 2025, 14:00
- : -
International,
Marseille
Marseille Marseille Schedule Marseille News Marseille Transfers
Review H2H Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.98
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

Marseille and Girona are set to face off in a friendly match scheduled for Saturday, July 26, at 20:00 Central European Time. Here's my betting tip for this game.

Marseille vs Girona: match preview

Marseille showcased quality football last season, finishing second in the league table. The team is gearing up for the new campaign, where they'll feature in the UEFA Champions League. The French club has already kicked off their preparations, playing two friendly matches. In the first, Marseille thrashed their opponent 5-0, while the second ended in a 1-1 draw. Up next are some serious tests: the French side will take on Girona, then Valencia, Sevilla, and close out with Aston Villa. Their Ligue 1 opener is set for August 15 against Rennes.

Girona, by contrast, had a disappointing campaign compared to the season before last. The Catalan side finished just 16th, only one point above the relegation zone. Girona have already started their preseason and played two friendlies: first, they hammered Olot 5-0, then drew 0-0 with Espanyol. Four more preseason clashes await, including matches against Wolverhampton and Napoli. Girona will kick off the new La Liga season on August 15 against Rayo Vallecano.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Marseille are unbeaten in their last seven matches.
  • The French side have scored at least once in each of those seven encounters.
  • These teams have only met once before—in 2016, Marseille edged Girona 2-1.

Prediction

Both teams started their preparations around the same time and should approach this match in similar shape. For this game, I'm backing over 2.5 total goals.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.98
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Alaves vs Castellon prediction Club Friendlies 26 july 2025, 05:00 Alaves vs Castellon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 26, 2025 Alaves Odds: 1.7 Castellon Recommended Mostbet
Espanyol vs Southampton prediction Club Friendlies 26 july 2025, 05:00 Espanyol vs Southampton: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — July 26, 2025 Espanyol Odds: 1.69 Southampton Bet now 1xBet
Feyenoord vs Nice prediction Club Friendlies 26 july 2025, 05:00 Feyenoord vs Nice: Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Feyenoord Odds: 1.62 Nice Bet now 1xBet
Liverpool vs AC Milan prediction Club Friendlies 26 july 2025, 07:30 Liverpool vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Liverpool Odds: 1.76 AC Milan Recommended 1xBet
Hannover 96 vs Cagliari prediction Club Friendlies 26 july 2025, 08:00 Hannover vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Hannover 96 Odds: 1.6 Cagliari Bet now Melbet
Hamburger SV vs Lyon prediction Club Friendlies 26 july 2025, 09:00 Hamburg vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Hamburger SV Odds: 1.55 Lyon Bet now Melbet
Arminia Bielefeld vs Monaco prediction Club Friendlies 26 july 2025, 09:00 Arminia vs Monaco prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 26, 2025 Arminia Bielefeld Odds: 1.6 Monaco Recommended Melbet
AZ Alkmaar vs Olympiacos prediction Club Friendlies 26 july 2025, 09:00 AZ Alkmaar vs Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 26, 2025 AZ Alkmaar Odds: 1.75 Olympiacos Bet now 1xBet
Nice vs St. Pauli prediction Club Friendlies 26 july 2025, 09:00 Nice vs St. Pauli: Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Nice Odds: 1.8 St. Pauli Bet now 1xBet
Rangers vs Middlesbrough prediction Club Friendlies 26 july 2025, 09:00 Rangers vs Middlesbrough prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 26 July 2025 Rangers Odds: 1.75 Middlesbrough Recommended Mostbet
Schalke 04 vs Sevilla prediction Club Friendlies 26 july 2025, 11:00 Schalke vs Sevilla prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 26, 2025 Schalke 04 Odds: 1.57 Sevilla Bet now Melbet
PSV Eindhoven vs Athletic Club prediction Club Friendlies 26 july 2025, 11:30 PSV Eindhoven vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 26, 2025 PSV Eindhoven Odds: 1.84 Athletic Club Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Sarmiento 0 - 2 Lanus Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Sarmiento
0
Lanus
2
68’
New England Revolution - : - CF Montreal Today, 19:30 MLS USA
New England Revolution
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
Columbus Crew - : - Orlando City Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Columbus Crew
-
Orlando City
-
19:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Belgrano Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Belgrano
-
20:15
Union - : - Tigre Today, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Union
-
Tigre
-
20:15
FC Dallas - : - New York City FC Today, 20:30 MLS USA
FC Dallas
-
New York City FC
-
20:30
Houston Dynamo FC - : - LA Galaxy Today, 20:30 MLS USA
Houston Dynamo FC
-
LA Galaxy
-
20:30
Los Angeles FC - : - Portland Timbers Today, 22:30 MLS USA
Los Angeles FC
-
Portland Timbers
-
22:30
San Diego FC - : - Nashville SC Today, 22:30 MLS USA
San Diego FC
-
Nashville SC
-
22:30
Aldosivi - : - Newell's Old Boys 26 july 2025, 13:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Aldosivi
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
13:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 19:25 St. Louis City Transfer Njabulo Blom to Vietnamese Side Thep Xanh Nam Dinh FC Football news Today, 18:50 Boca Backs Russo After Copa Argentina Exit and Acknowledges Internal Crisis Football news Today, 18:31 Cruz Azul Host Club León Seeking First Win of the Apertura Football news Today, 18:29 Short-Handed LAFC Host Portland in Final MLS Match of July Football news Today, 18:26 Flamengo Breaks Transfer Record with €22M Signing of Samuel Lino from Atlético Madrid Football news Today, 18:25 Newell’s Discloses Payment Plan for Paraguayan Goalkeeper Juan Espínola Football news Today, 18:18 Atlanta United Sign Spanish Defender Juan Berrocal on Loan From Getafe Football news Today, 17:55 Werder Bremen vs Parma: prediction, H2H and bets for the match — July 26, 2025 Football news Today, 17:45 River Looks Abroad to Offload Lanzini, Kranevitter, Simón and Rojas Football news Today, 17:20 San Juan Mourns Sudden Death of 20-Year-Old Midfielder Roni Arias Álvarez
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores