Marseille vs Girona: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match on July 26, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.98 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

Marseille and Girona are set to face off in a friendly match scheduled for Saturday, July 26, at 20:00 Central European Time. Here's my betting tip for this game.

Marseille vs Girona: match preview

Marseille showcased quality football last season, finishing second in the league table. The team is gearing up for the new campaign, where they'll feature in the UEFA Champions League. The French club has already kicked off their preparations, playing two friendly matches. In the first, Marseille thrashed their opponent 5-0, while the second ended in a 1-1 draw. Up next are some serious tests: the French side will take on Girona, then Valencia, Sevilla, and close out with Aston Villa. Their Ligue 1 opener is set for August 15 against Rennes.

Girona, by contrast, had a disappointing campaign compared to the season before last. The Catalan side finished just 16th, only one point above the relegation zone. Girona have already started their preseason and played two friendlies: first, they hammered Olot 5-0, then drew 0-0 with Espanyol. Four more preseason clashes await, including matches against Wolverhampton and Napoli. Girona will kick off the new La Liga season on August 15 against Rayo Vallecano.

Match facts and head-to-head

Marseille are unbeaten in their last seven matches.

The French side have scored at least once in each of those seven encounters.

These teams have only met once before—in 2016, Marseille edged Girona 2-1.

Prediction

Both teams started their preparations around the same time and should approach this match in similar shape. For this game, I'm backing over 2.5 total goals.