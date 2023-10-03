Marseille vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.78 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Marseille will compete with Brighton in the 2nd round of the Europa League group stage. The match will take place within the Group B at Stade Vélodrome and will start at 18:45 CET.

Marseille



It’s difficult to say how the recent replacement of the head coach will affect the results. Let me remind you that Igor Tudor was replaced by the Spanish specialist, Marcelino at the beginning of the season, and Marcelino’s resignation, which happened a week ago, was followed by Gattuso’s coming to the position. Being under his leadership, the team lost to Monaco and remained in the middle of the standings of the inner tournament. By the way, only 3 points separate “the Provencals” from the relegation zone.

Brighton and Marseille are accompanied in the Group B by Ajax from Amsterdam and AEK from Athens. Therefore, I think that this is the most interesting quartet in the second most important tournament of Europe.

Brighton



Brighton is a provincial English club that returned to the Premier League just seven years ago. The real rise began with the arrival of Graham Potter as a coach, who would later fail at Chelsea. And the team, being already under the leadership of the Italian mentor, Roberto De Zerbi, finished the previous season in the 6th place, which was the best result in the history of the club.

As for the new season, it is going quite smoothly, except for the deafening fiasco at the previous weekend (that was a 1:6 failure in the confrontation with Aston Villa). By the way, Brighton sensationally lost to AEK in the 1st round of the Europa League.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



Marseille has not won for 5 matches in a row.

Brighton has not played a draw this season yet and has failed to score only once.

Taking into account that this is the debut season for “the Seagulls” in the European competition, the teams have not met yet.

Prediction



In my opinion, Brighton is the favourite of the following battle. Marseille needs a little more time to recover from the recent personnel upheavals. My bet is on the guests to win with “a 0 goal handicap”.

