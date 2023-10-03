RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Marseille vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023

Marseille vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Marseille vs Brighton prediction
Marseille Marseille
Europa League 05 oct 2023, 12:45 Marseille - Brighton
-
- : -
International, Marseille, Stade Orange Velodrome
Brighton Brighton
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.78

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

Marseille will compete with Brighton in the 2nd round of the Europa League group stage. The match will take place within the Group B at Stade Vélodrome and will start at 18:45 CET.

Marseille


It’s difficult to say how the recent replacement of the head coach will affect the results. Let me remind you that Igor Tudor was replaced by the Spanish specialist, Marcelino at the beginning of the season, and Marcelino’s resignation, which happened a week ago, was followed by Gattuso’s coming to the position. Being under his leadership, the team lost to Monaco and remained in the middle of the standings of the inner tournament. By the way, only 3 points separate “the Provencals” from the relegation zone.

Brighton and Marseille are accompanied in the Group B by Ajax from Amsterdam and AEK from Athens. Therefore, I think that this is the most interesting quartet in the second most important tournament of Europe.

Brighton


Brighton is a provincial English club that returned to the Premier League just seven years ago. The real rise began with the arrival of Graham Potter as a coach, who would later fail at Chelsea. And the team, being already under the leadership of the Italian mentor, Roberto De Zerbi, finished the previous season in the 6th place, which was the best result in the history of the club.

As for the new season, it is going quite smoothly, except for the deafening fiasco at the previous weekend (that was a 1:6 failure in the confrontation with Aston Villa). By the way, Brighton sensationally lost to AEK in the 1st round of the Europa League.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


Marseille has not won for 5 matches in a row.

Brighton has not played a draw this season yet and has failed to score only once.

Taking into account that this is the debut season for “the Seagulls” in the European competition, the teams have not met yet.

Prediction


In my opinion, Brighton is the favourite of the following battle. Marseille needs a little more time to recover from the recent personnel upheavals. My bet is on the guests to win with “a 0 goal handicap”.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.78

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Atlético vs Feyenoord prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Champions League Today, 12:45 Atletico vs Feyenoord prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.83 Feyenoord Recommended MelBet
Antwerp vs Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Champions League Today, 12:45 Antwerp vs. Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Royal Antwerp Odds: 1.6 Shakhtar Donetsk Bet now MelBet
Cape Town Spurs vs Supersport United prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Premier League South Africa Today, 13:30 Cape Town Spurs vs. Supersport United prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Cape Town Spurs Odds: 1.77 Bet now MelBet
Leicester vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Championship England Today, 14:45 Leicester City vs. Preston prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Leicester Odds: 1.76 Preston Recommended MelBet
Crvena Zvezda vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Champions League Today, 15:00 Crvena Zvezda vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 FK Crvena Zvezda Odds: 1.75 BSC Young Boys Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:32 Antwerp vs Shakhtar Donetsk: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 04:30 German Union fans held a protest against UEFA Football news Today, 04:00 Joao Felix admired one Barcelona player Football news Today, 03:29 Arteta talks about Saka's injury in the Champions League match Football news Today, 03:00 Napoli have good news about Osimhen's future Football news Today, 02:30 Tuchel told how Bayern turned the tide of the match with Copenhagen Football news Today, 02:00 If the situation does not change: Lazio coach is ready to retire from football Football news Today, 01:30 Only Ronaldo is higher: Müller takes second place in the number of victories in the Champions League Football news Today, 01:09 Bellingham named the best football player in the world Football news Yesterday, 21:13 Manchester United has the worst record for goals conceded in the last 57 years
Sport Predictions
Football Today Atletico vs Feyenoord prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Antwerp vs. Shakhtar prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Cape Town Spurs vs. Supersport United prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Leicester City vs. Preston prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Crvena Zvezda vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Leipzig vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Celtic vs Lazio prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Porto vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Newcastle vs PSG prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Milan prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023