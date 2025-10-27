Prediction on game Marseille Total over 2 Odds: 1.6 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

As part of the tenth round of the French Ligue 1, Marseille will face Angers. The match is scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, kicking off at 21:05 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on this game’s attacking potential.

Match preview

Marseille are showing impressive form in this Ligue 1 campaign. Under Roberto De Zerbi, the team sits third in the table after nine rounds, collecting 18 points.

Their attack is especially explosive: in a recent clash with Le Havre, Marseille thrashed their opponents 6-2, with Mason Greenwood netting four times and displaying lethal finishing. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has also slotted seamlessly back into the squad after a year away.

Igor Paixão deserves a special mention for his creative influence—he’s already bagged a brace and an assist in the Champions League against Ajax (4-0). Marseille look organized and confident, both in attack and when transitioning from defense to offense.

Despite their firepower, defensive work remains a point of emphasis. Roberto De Zerbi is focused on striking the right balance between attack and defense, aiming for more consistent results. In the upcoming clash with Angers, Marseille are clear favorites, especially considering their attacking depth and the home advantage.

Angers, meanwhile, are struggling in the 2025/26 season, currently sitting 15th with just nine points from nine games. Recent results have offered some encouragement, with a draw against Monaco at Stade Raymond Kopa followed by a win over Lorient.

However, Angers’ defense remains fragile: they’ve conceded 12 goals in nine matches, highlighting organizational and concentration issues in key moments. Tactical discipline and better link-up between their lines are essential if they’re to compete against stronger sides.

Despite their poor form, Angers can still threaten on the counter and capitalize on opponents’ mistakes. They’ll have their chances, but facing a side of Marseille’s caliber presents a daunting challenge.

Marseille are especially dominant at the Vélodrome, so Angers’ chances of a positive result are slim. Duje’s men must first focus on defensive solidity before thinking about attacking. Given the firepower of their hosts, that’s easier said than done.

Match facts

Marseille have lost their last two matches.

Marseille have won nine home games in a row.

Angers are unbeaten in their last two matches.

Angers have yet to win away this season and have scored just one away goal.

Marseille average 3.2 goals per home game, while Angers average 0.4 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

Marseille : Rulli, Emerson, Aguerd, Pavard, Murillo, Højbjerg, Vermeeren, Weah, Paixão, Greenwood, Aubameyang.

: Rulli, Emerson, Aguerd, Pavard, Murillo, Højbjerg, Vermeeren, Weah, Paixão, Greenwood, Aubameyang. Angers: Koffi, Carlen, Camara, Lefort, Hanin, Belkebla, Abdelli, Belkhadem, Mouton, Sbai, Cherif.

H2H

Marseille are unbeaten against Angers in their last seven meetings.

Angers haven’t won at the Vélodrome since 2015.

Prediction

Marseille may lack a bit of consistency, but at home under De Zerbi they look formidable. Home games against teams like Angers often end in emphatic wins for Olympique. I expect a similar story here and will back Marseille to score over 2 goals individually.