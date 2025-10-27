ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Predictions Marseille vs Angers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 29, 2025

Marseille vs Angers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 29, 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Marseille vs Angers prediction Photo: x.com/OM_Officiel/ Author unknownn
Marseille Marseille
Ligue 1 France (Round 10) 29 oct 2025, 16:05
- : -
France, Marseille, Stade Orange Velodrome
Angers Angers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Marseille Total over 2
Odds: 1.6
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

As part of the tenth round of the French Ligue 1, Marseille will face Angers. The match is scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, kicking off at 21:05 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on this game’s attacking potential.

Match preview

Marseille are showing impressive form in this Ligue 1 campaign. Under Roberto De Zerbi, the team sits third in the table after nine rounds, collecting 18 points.

Their attack is especially explosive: in a recent clash with Le Havre, Marseille thrashed their opponents 6-2, with Mason Greenwood netting four times and displaying lethal finishing. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has also slotted seamlessly back into the squad after a year away.

Igor Paixão deserves a special mention for his creative influence—he’s already bagged a brace and an assist in the Champions League against Ajax (4-0). Marseille look organized and confident, both in attack and when transitioning from defense to offense.

Despite their firepower, defensive work remains a point of emphasis. Roberto De Zerbi is focused on striking the right balance between attack and defense, aiming for more consistent results. In the upcoming clash with Angers, Marseille are clear favorites, especially considering their attacking depth and the home advantage.

Angers, meanwhile, are struggling in the 2025/26 season, currently sitting 15th with just nine points from nine games. Recent results have offered some encouragement, with a draw against Monaco at Stade Raymond Kopa followed by a win over Lorient.

However, Angers’ defense remains fragile: they’ve conceded 12 goals in nine matches, highlighting organizational and concentration issues in key moments. Tactical discipline and better link-up between their lines are essential if they’re to compete against stronger sides.

Despite their poor form, Angers can still threaten on the counter and capitalize on opponents’ mistakes. They’ll have their chances, but facing a side of Marseille’s caliber presents a daunting challenge.

Marseille are especially dominant at the Vélodrome, so Angers’ chances of a positive result are slim. Duje’s men must first focus on defensive solidity before thinking about attacking. Given the firepower of their hosts, that’s easier said than done.

Match facts

  • Marseille have lost their last two matches.
  • Marseille have won nine home games in a row.
  • Angers are unbeaten in their last two matches.
  • Angers have yet to win away this season and have scored just one away goal.
  • Marseille average 3.2 goals per home game, while Angers average 0.4 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

  • Marseille: Rulli, Emerson, Aguerd, Pavard, Murillo, Højbjerg, Vermeeren, Weah, Paixão, Greenwood, Aubameyang.
  • Angers: Koffi, Carlen, Camara, Lefort, Hanin, Belkebla, Abdelli, Belkhadem, Mouton, Sbai, Cherif.

H2H

  • Marseille are unbeaten against Angers in their last seven meetings.
  • Angers haven’t won at the Vélodrome since 2015.

Prediction

Marseille may lack a bit of consistency, but at home under De Zerbi they look formidable. Home games against teams like Angers often end in emphatic wins for Olympique. I expect a similar story here and will back Marseille to score over 2 goals individually.

Prediction on game Marseille Total over 2
Odds: 1.6
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Samsunspor vs Rizespor prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 13:00 Samsunspor vs Rizespor: Will Samsunspor Extend Their Unbeaten Run? Samsunspor Odds: 1.9 Rizespor Recommended Mostbet
Gaziantep FK vs Fenerbahce prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 13:00 Gaziantep vs Fenerbahçe: Who Will Prevail in the Battle for Third Place in the Süper Lig? Gaziantep FK Odds: 1.69 Fenerbahce Bet now 1xBet
Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 15:00 Barracas Central vs Boca Juniors: prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 27, 2025 Barracas Central Odds: 1.55 Boca Juniors Bet now Mostbet
Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 16:00 Betis vs Atletico prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 27, 2025 Real Betis Odds: 1.63 Atletico Madrid Recommended 1xBet
Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 16:00 Real Betis — Atletico Madrid Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 27 October 2025 Real Betis Odds: 1.55 Atletico Madrid Bet now Melbet
Moreirense vs FC Porto prediction Primeira Liga Portugal Today, 16:15 Moreirense — Porto Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 27 October 2025 Moreirense Odds: 1.8 FC Porto Bet now Mostbet
Lecce vs SSC Napoli prediction Serie A Italy 28 oct 2025, 13:30 Lecce vs Napoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 28 October 2025 Lecce Odds: 1.53 SSC Napoli Recommended 1xBet
Wolfsburg vs Holstein Kiel prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 28 oct 2025, 13:30 Wolfsburg vs Holstein Kiel prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 28 October 2025 Wolfsburg Odds: 1.55 Holstein Kiel Bet now Mostbet
Hertha Berlin vs Elversberg prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 28 oct 2025, 13:30 Hertha vs Elversberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 28, 2025 Hertha Berlin Odds: 1.56 Elversberg Bet now Melbet
Lecce vs SSC Napoli prediction Serie A Italy 28 oct 2025, 13:30 Lecce vs Napoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 28, 2025 Lecce Odds: 1.55 SSC Napoli Recommended Melbet
FC Heidenheim vs Hamburger SV prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 28 oct 2025, 13:30 Heidenheim — Hamburger Prediction, H2H and Probable Lineups — 28 October 2025 FC Heidenheim Odds: 1.58 Hamburger SV Bet now Melbet
Constancia vs Girona prediction Copa del Rey Spain 28 oct 2025, 14:00 Constància vs Girona: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 28, 2025 Constancia Odds: 1.75 Girona Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores