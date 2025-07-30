Maribor vs Paksi: Can Maribor stage a comeback and advance?

Prediction on game Total over 2 Odds: 1.5 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

In the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round, Maribor will host Paksi on their home turf. The clash is set for Thursday, July 31, at 20:00 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for this electrifying encounter.

Maribor vs Paksi: Match preview

This is a finely balanced showdown between two evenly matched sides. The first leg proved just that: nearly equal possession, similar numbers of shots both on and off target. Yet it was Paksi who managed to find the net and secure a narrow 1-0 win. That’s a decent advantage going into the return fixture, especially given how close the teams are. Any edge in this tie could prove decisive.

Maribor, after losing the opening clash, have already kicked off the new season in the Slovenian PrvaLiga. They suffered a 1-2 defeat in their first match but bounced back with a 2-1 victory. In European competition, this is just the beginning for Maribor, and now they need to deliver a performance at home and pick up a win if they want to keep their Conference League journey alive.

Paksi began their European campaign in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League but fell short against CFR Cluj over two legs—0-3 on aggregate. Now, the Hungarian side has a shot at reaching the third qualifying round of the Conference League. Paksi have also started their domestic campaign, playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the opening round of the Hungarian championship.

The winner of this tie will face either Polesye or Santa Coloma in the next round.

Match facts and head-to-head

The first leg ended with a 1-0 victory for Paksi.

Maribor have managed just one win in their last four matches.

Paksi have suffered only one defeat in their last five outings.

Maribor have conceded at least once in four consecutive games.

This will be just the second ever meeting between these two clubs.

Probable lineups

Maribor: Jag, M’bondo, Rekik, Sirvis, Bumbic, Taylor, Boris, Bamba, Komaromi, Soudani, Mbina

Paksi: Kovacik, Zeke, Hinora, Kinyi, Vas, Papp, Vechey, Windeker, Balog, Haraszti, Tot

Prediction

This is a tightly contested tie that remains full of intrigue, even after Paksi’s victory in the first leg. Maribor are sure to push forward in attack to try to save their European season. My pick: over 2 total goals at odds of 1.5.