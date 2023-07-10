RU RU
Main Predictions Maribor vs Birkirkara predictions and betting tips on July 13, 2023

Maribor vs Birkirkara predictions and betting tips on July 13, 2023

Maribor Maribor
Europa Conference League 13 july 2023, 15:00 Maribor - Birkirkara
-
- : -
International, Maribor, Ljudski vrt Stadion
Birkirkara Birkirkara
Match details Н2Н Playoff Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-2)
Odds: 1.61

100% Bonus up to $108
BetWinner 4.20
Bet now

On July 13, Ljudski vrt (Maribor) will host the first leg of the 1/8 finals of the Europa Conference League Qualification, in which Maribor will compete with Birkirkara. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Maribor


The club was one of the few representatives of Slovenia that reached the top division of Yugoslavia (at the same time, reaching the semi-finals of the Cup). Speaking about the days of independence, “the Violets” managed to take 16 league titles and 9 cup trophies of the country. There was a rollback from the 1st place to the 3rd one in the previous season, but it also allowed the team to participate in the international tournaments. The Slovenian club has repeatedly made its way even in the group of the Champions League. Maribor did little a year ago. They lost in the matches against such opponents as Sheriff (in the Champions League qualification), HJK (in the Europa League) and CFR Cluj (in the Conference League). Moreover, “the Violets” had only 2 draws in 6 matches – the same 0-0 score in the confrontations with the rivals from Moldova and Romania.

Birkirkara


The team was founded in 1950. Still, it began to somehow manifest itself, at least at the national level only since the end of the previous century. “The Stripes” have 4 championship titles (the first one was achieved in 2000, the last one – 10 years ago), moreover, the club won its 6 FA Trophies of Malta in the spring. As a result, the team plays more or less stably at the international arena. It is reasonable to mention that it turned out to overcome two opponents, Široki Brijeg and even Hearts, only in 2016, and then there was a total 1-6 score after two matches against Krasnodar. The other cases resulted in a maximum of one successful round. For instance, it happened in 2021, when, it overcame La Fiorita with difficulty (a 1-0 score at the home arena and a 1-1 draw in San Marino), then the team was stopped on penalties in the battle against Olimpija Ljubljana, exchanging minimal, 1-0, wins on the home fields.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The teams played against each other in the UEFA Intertoto Cup in 2007, and then they met in the Champions League qualification in six years. Maribor has got 3 wins and a single draw.

Predictions


Bookmakers do not believe that the guests from Malta will be able to seriously resist. Maribor is stronger and should win with “a -2.0 goal handicap” (odd: 1.61).

Prediction on game W1(-2)
Odds: 1.61

100% Bonus up to $108
BetWinner 4.20
Bet now
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Prediction for Feyenoord vs Brugge 12 July 2023 Club Friendlies Today, 10:00 Prediction for Feyenoord vs Brugge 12 July 2023 Feyenoord Odds: 1.9 Club Bruges Recommended MelBet
Prediction for Astana vs Dinamo Tbilisi 12 July 2023 Champions League Today, 10:00 Prediction for Astana vs Dinamo Tbilisi 12 July 2023 FC Astana Odds: 2.09 Dinamo Tbilisi Bet now 1Win
Astana vs Dinamo Tbilisi predictions and betting tips on July 12, 2023 Champions League Today, 10:00 Astana vs Dinamo Tbilisi predictions and betting tips on July 12, 2023 FC Astana Odds: 1.85 Dinamo Tbilisi Bet now 1xBet
Prediction for Fenerbahce vs Crvena Zvezda 12 July 2023 Club Friendlies Today, 12:30 Prediction for Fenerbahce vs Crvena Zvezda 12 July 2023 Fenerbahce Odds: 1.9 FK Crvena Zvezda Recommended MelBet
Hacken vs The New Saints predictions and betting tips match on July 12, 2023 Champions League Today, 13:00 Hacken vs The New Saints predictions and betting tips match on July 12, 2023 Haecken Odds: 1.69 TNS Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Yesterday, 17:55 PSG ready to do anything for Kylian Mbappe Football news Yesterday, 17:42 Bayern may change their Harry Kane transfer strategy Football news Yesterday, 17:30 PAOK again rented the defender of Dynamo Kyiv Football news Yesterday, 17:15 Juventus and Inter compete for Portugal midfielder Football news Yesterday, 16:55 Juventus and Chelsea could make a high-profile striker swap Football news Yesterday, 16:42 Lazio leader agrees to move to Al Hilal Football news Yesterday, 16:30 Bayern ready third offer for Harry Kane Football news Yesterday, 16:15 Napoli president names only one club that can buy Victor Osimhen Football news Yesterday, 15:55 Bayern ready to sell seven players for Kane Football news Yesterday, 15:42 Chelsea striker joins Union from Berlin
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Feyenoord vs Brugge 12 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Astana vs Dinamo Tbilisi 12 July 2023 Football Today Astana vs Dinamo Tbilisi predictions and betting tips on July 12, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Fenerbahce vs Crvena Zvezda 12 July 2023 Football Today Hacken vs The New Saints predictions and betting tips match on July 12, 2023 Football Today Farul vs Sheriff predictions and betting tipson July 12, 2023 Football Today Slovan Bratislava vs Swift Hesperange predictions and betting tips on July 12, 2023 Football 13 july 2023 Haka vs Crusaders predictions and betting tips on July 13, 2023 Football 13 july 2023 Torpedo Kutaisi vs Sarajevo predictions and betting tips on July 13, 2023 Football 13 july 2023 Vaduz vs Neman predictions and betting tips on July 13, 2023