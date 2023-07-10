Prediction on game W1(-2) Odds: 1.61 100% Bonus up to $108 4.20 Bet now

On July 13, Ljudski vrt (Maribor) will host the first leg of the 1/8 finals of the Europa Conference League Qualification, in which Maribor will compete with Birkirkara. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

The club was one of the few representatives of Slovenia that reached the top division of Yugoslavia (at the same time, reaching the semi-finals of the Cup). Speaking about the days of independence, “the Violets” managed to take 16 league titles and 9 cup trophies of the country. There was a rollback from the 1st place to the 3rd one in the previous season, but it also allowed the team to participate in the international tournaments. The Slovenian club has repeatedly made its way even in the group of the Champions League. Maribor did little a year ago. They lost in the matches against such opponents as Sheriff (in the Champions League qualification), HJK (in the Europa League) and CFR Cluj (in the Conference League). Moreover, “the Violets” had only 2 draws in 6 matches – the same 0-0 score in the confrontations with the rivals from Moldova and Romania.

The team was founded in 1950. Still, it began to somehow manifest itself, at least at the national level only since the end of the previous century. “The Stripes” have 4 championship titles (the first one was achieved in 2000, the last one – 10 years ago), moreover, the club won its 6 FA Trophies of Malta in the spring. As a result, the team plays more or less stably at the international arena. It is reasonable to mention that it turned out to overcome two opponents, Široki Brijeg and even Hearts, only in 2016, and then there was a total 1-6 score after two matches against Krasnodar. The other cases resulted in a maximum of one successful round. For instance, it happened in 2021, when, it overcame La Fiorita with difficulty (a 1-0 score at the home arena and a 1-1 draw in San Marino), then the team was stopped on penalties in the battle against Olimpija Ljubljana, exchanging minimal, 1-0, wins on the home fields.

The teams played against each other in the UEFA Intertoto Cup in 2007, and then they met in the Champions League qualification in six years. Maribor has got 3 wins and a single draw.

