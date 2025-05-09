RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Manchester United vs West Ham United prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 11, 2025

Manchester United vs West Ham United prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 11, 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Manchester United vs West Ham prediction Photo: manutd.com/ Author unknownn
Manchester United Manchester United
English Premier League 11 may 2025, 09:15 Manchester United - West Ham
-
- : -
England, Manchester, Old Trafford
West Ham West Ham
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(1)
Odds: 1.5

Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122
22Bet 4.30
Bet now

As part of Matchday 36 in the English Premier League, West Ham and Manchester United will face off. The match is set to take place at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 11. Kickoff is scheduled for 15:15 Central European Time. I am offering a bet on the winner of this game.

Match preview

Rúben Amorim stated that not even winning the Europa League would save his team's disappointing season, and it's hard to argue with him. On the other hand, it would secure a Champions League berth, which would certainly sweeten the bitter pill.

In the Premier League, the Red Devils continue to struggle around 15th place and often field a rotated squad, which is reflected in their results. The team has gone six matches without a win, but at this stage, few seem to care. The focus has shifted to the European campaign, which, given the circumstances, looks both logical and obvious.

Manchester United had no trouble overcoming Spanish side Athletic in the Europa League semi-finals. After a resounding 3-0 away win, there was little doubt left, and in the return leg at home, the English side sealed the deal. Despite conceding first, Amorim's men fired four goals past their opponents and marched confidently into the final.

United will battle London rivals Tottenham for the trophy and a ticket to the Champions League. Remarkably, England will be represented by a record six clubs in the continent's most prestigious tournament next season.

West Ham have also endured a disappointing campaign and sit even lower in the standings. The London club is languishing in 17th place and is simply waiting for the season to end so they can get to work in the transfer market.

Major changes are likely coming this summer. Lucas Paquetá may return to Brazil, and there is still no resolution to the betting case that could potentially end his career. Mohamed Kudus is also in limbo, having attracted interest from Liverpool, and the Hammers could cash in on his transfer.

There will be arrivals as well as departures. West Ham have already agreed personal terms with Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto, who is expected to replace Kudus. Michail Antonio, who is back in training after a serious car accident but still working individually, should return soon. However, his contract expires at the end of the season and there is no decision on an extension yet.

As for the team’s performances, there are plenty of questions. Under Graham Potter, the Londoners have been underwhelming and are winless in eight straight matches, conceding in every single one.

Match facts

  • Manchester United have not won a single home Premier League match at Old Trafford this spring.
  • The Red Devils have managed just one win in regulation time in their last nine matches.
  • West Ham have lost their last three away games.
  • Manchester United average 1.25 goals per home game, while West Ham average 1.1 goals away.

Probable lineups

  • Manchester United: Onana, Lindelöf, Shaw, Maguire, Mainoo, Ugarte, Dorgu, Amass, Eriksen, Mount, Diallo.
  • West Ham United: Areola, Todibo, Kilman, Mavropanos, Wan-Bissaka, Emerson, Ward-Prowse, Souček, Kudus, Bowen, Füllkrug.

H2H

  • West Ham have not won at Old Trafford in the Premier League since 2007.
  • The teams have not drawn a match against each other since 2021.

Prediction

Neither side has anything left to play for in the league and are simply seeing out the remainder of the Premier League season. The only motivation left is to break out of their respective winless runs, as both clubs have gone some time without tasting victory in the league. The hosts are considered favourites, and with the home-field advantage, I believe Amorim's side are closer to success. My bet is Manchester United to win with a 0 handicap.

Prediction on game W1(1)
Odds: 1.5

Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122
22Bet 4.30
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Ceramica Cleopatra vs Zamalek SC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 10:00 Ceramica Cleopatra vs Zamalek: Can Zamalek hold on to third place in the table? Ceramica Cleopatra Odds: 2 Zamalek SC Recommended 1Win
Switzerland vs Czechia prediction World Cup 2025 Today, 10:20 Switzerland vs Czechia. Prediction and bet for the match on May 9, 2025 Switzerland Odds: 1.74 Czechia Bet now Betwinner
Coventry vs Sunderland prediction EFL Championship Today, 15:00 Coventry vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 May 2025 Coventry Odds: 2.5 Sunderland Bet now 1Win
Leyton Orient vs Stockport County prediction League One England 10 may 2025, 07:30 Leyton Orient vs Stockport County prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2025 Leyton Orient Odds: 1.86 Stockport County Recommended 1xBet
Valencia vs Getafe prediction LaLiga Spain 10 may 2025, 08:00 Valencia vs Getafe prediction: will the hosts extend their incredible run? Valencia Odds: 2.06 Getafe Bet now Melbet
Como vs Cagliari prediction Serie A Italy 10 may 2025, 09:00 Como vs Cagliari prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Como Odds: 1.9 Cagliari Bet now Melbet
Holstein Kiel vs Freiburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 10 may 2025, 09:30 Holstein vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Holstein Kiel Odds: 1.6 Freiburg Recommended 22Bet
Union Berlin vs FC Heidenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany 10 may 2025, 09:30 Union vs Heidenheim prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Union Berlin Odds: 1.76 FC Heidenheim Bet now 1xBet
Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig prediction Bundesliga Germany 10 may 2025, 09:30 Werder vs Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 10 May 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.54 RB Leipzig Bet now 1xBet
Wolverhampton vs Brighton prediction English Premier League 10 may 2025, 10:00 Wolverhampton - Brighton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 10 May 2025 Wolverhampton Odds: 1.77 Brighton Recommended 22Bet
Southampton vs Manchester City prediction English Premier League 10 may 2025, 10:00 Southampton vs Manchester City prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 10, 2025 Southampton Odds: 1.65 Manchester City Bet now 1xBet
Ipswich vs Brentford prediction English Premier League 10 may 2025, 10:00 Ipswich - Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 10 May 2025 Ipswich Odds: 1.82 Brentford Bet now Betwinner
Upcoming matches
All
Western United FC 1 - 1 Adelaide United Today, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western United FC
1
Adelaide United
1
30’
Wolfsburg - : - Hoffenheim Today, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
Wolfsburg
-
Hoffenheim
-
14:30
AC Milan - : - Bologna Today, 14:45 Serie A Italy
AC Milan
-
Bologna
-
14:45
Las Palmas - : - Rayo Vallecano Today, 15:00 LaLiga Spain
Las Palmas
-
Rayo Vallecano
-
15:00
Western Sydney Wanderers FC - : - Melbourne Victory 10 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
Melbourne Victory
-
05:35
Valencia - : - Getafe 10 may 2025, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Valencia
-
Getafe
-
08:00
Como - : - Cagliari 10 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Como
-
Cagliari
-
09:00
Holstein Kiel - : - Freiburg 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
-
Freiburg
-
09:30
Bochum - : - Mainz 05 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bochum
-
Mainz 05
-
09:30
Union Berlin - : - FC Heidenheim 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Union Berlin
-
FC Heidenheim
-
09:30
Latest News
Lifestyle Today, 05:56 What??! Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana has £350,000 car seized Lifestyle Today, 05:24 Wrexham players head to Las Vegas to celebrate Championship promotion Football news Today, 05:15 QUIZ! How well did you follow the UEFA Champions League semi-finals? Football news Today, 05:04 Cassius Mailula continues to shine for Wydad AC Lifestyle Today, 04:54 Good vibes. Erling Haaland shares a personal holiday snapshot Football news Today, 04:45 Barcelona vs Real Madrid: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - May 11, 2025 Lifestyle Today, 04:27 Limited edition. Vinícius Júnior unveils his new Nike Mercurial Air Max 95 boots Cricket News Today, 04:04 Indian Premier League suspended, Pakistan Super League relocates matches abroad Lifestyle Today, 03:51 The right beat. Lamine Yamal stars in new Beats by Dre headphones commercial Football news Today, 03:29 Xabi Alonso ready to take charge at Real Madrid as soon as Ancelotti leaves
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores