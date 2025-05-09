Manchester United vs West Ham United prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 11, 2025

Prediction on game W1(1) Odds: 1.5 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

As part of Matchday 36 in the English Premier League, West Ham and Manchester United will face off. The match is set to take place at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 11. Kickoff is scheduled for 15:15 Central European Time. I am offering a bet on the winner of this game.

Match preview

Rúben Amorim stated that not even winning the Europa League would save his team's disappointing season, and it's hard to argue with him. On the other hand, it would secure a Champions League berth, which would certainly sweeten the bitter pill.

In the Premier League, the Red Devils continue to struggle around 15th place and often field a rotated squad, which is reflected in their results. The team has gone six matches without a win, but at this stage, few seem to care. The focus has shifted to the European campaign, which, given the circumstances, looks both logical and obvious.

Manchester United had no trouble overcoming Spanish side Athletic in the Europa League semi-finals. After a resounding 3-0 away win, there was little doubt left, and in the return leg at home, the English side sealed the deal. Despite conceding first, Amorim's men fired four goals past their opponents and marched confidently into the final.

United will battle London rivals Tottenham for the trophy and a ticket to the Champions League. Remarkably, England will be represented by a record six clubs in the continent's most prestigious tournament next season.

West Ham have also endured a disappointing campaign and sit even lower in the standings. The London club is languishing in 17th place and is simply waiting for the season to end so they can get to work in the transfer market.

Major changes are likely coming this summer. Lucas Paquetá may return to Brazil, and there is still no resolution to the betting case that could potentially end his career. Mohamed Kudus is also in limbo, having attracted interest from Liverpool, and the Hammers could cash in on his transfer.

There will be arrivals as well as departures. West Ham have already agreed personal terms with Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto, who is expected to replace Kudus. Michail Antonio, who is back in training after a serious car accident but still working individually, should return soon. However, his contract expires at the end of the season and there is no decision on an extension yet.

As for the team’s performances, there are plenty of questions. Under Graham Potter, the Londoners have been underwhelming and are winless in eight straight matches, conceding in every single one.

Match facts

Manchester United have not won a single home Premier League match at Old Trafford this spring.

The Red Devils have managed just one win in regulation time in their last nine matches.

West Ham have lost their last three away games.

Manchester United average 1.25 goals per home game, while West Ham average 1.1 goals away.

Probable lineups

Manchester United : Onana, Lindelöf, Shaw, Maguire, Mainoo, Ugarte, Dorgu, Amass, Eriksen, Mount, Diallo.

: Onana, Lindelöf, Shaw, Maguire, Mainoo, Ugarte, Dorgu, Amass, Eriksen, Mount, Diallo. West Ham United: Areola, Todibo, Kilman, Mavropanos, Wan-Bissaka, Emerson, Ward-Prowse, Souček, Kudus, Bowen, Füllkrug.

H2H

West Ham have not won at Old Trafford in the Premier League since 2007.

The teams have not drawn a match against each other since 2021.

Prediction

Neither side has anything left to play for in the league and are simply seeing out the remainder of the Premier League season. The only motivation left is to break out of their respective winless runs, as both clubs have gone some time without tasting victory in the league. The hosts are considered favourites, and with the home-field advantage, I believe Amorim's side are closer to success. My bet is Manchester United to win with a 0 handicap.