RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Manchester United vs West Ham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 11 May 2025

Manchester United vs West Ham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 11 May 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Manchester United vs West Ham prediction Photo: sportsboom.com / Author unknown
Manchester United Manchester United
English Premier League 11 may 2025, 09:15 Manchester United - West Ham
-
- : -
England, Manchester, Old Trafford
West Ham West Ham
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.81
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
Betwinner 4.75
Bet now

The Matchweek 36 fixture of the English Premier League will take place on Sunday at Old Trafford, where the local side Manchester United hosts West Ham. I’m offering a bet on goals for this clash with an appealing odds boost.

Match preview

After their away game against Brentford, which ended in a dramatic 4-3 defeat, Manchester United continue to flounder in the league. It seemed that after a disastrous start, conceding three unanswered goals, the Red Devils would collapse mentally. However, in the dying minutes, the players showed character and managed to cut the deficit to just one, scoring twice in the final 10 minutes.

Nonetheless, this comeback wasn’t enough to save Ruben Amorim’s squad from a sixth straight Premier League match without a win (2 draws and 4 defeats). At the moment, the Red Devils are sitting 15th in the table, safe from relegation but with no realistic chance of climbing higher than 13th. Head coach Ruben Amorim opted for an experimental lineup in the previous match against Brentford, giving several young players the chance to prove themselves with nothing left to play for in the league. The move paid off — United defeated Spanish side Athletic (4-1) in the Europa League semi-final for the second match in a row.

Graham Potter’s side remain in a prolonged slump in the Premier League — West Ham have now gone eight matches without a win. During this stretch, the Hammers have drawn four times and suffered four defeats. Notably, their last three home league games ended in draws, while their away form has been dire — three consecutive defeats on the road.

In the league table, the Hammers sit two spots below Manchester United, trailing by two points. The club’s inconsistency is clear over the long run — just two wins in their last 14 Premier League matches, along with five draws and seven losses. The team is clearly struggling to finish their attacks and maintain defensive cohesion, making it tough to escape their rut.

Probable lineups

  • Manchester United: Altay Bayındır – Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Amass, Tyler Fredrickson, Luke Shaw, Patrick Dorgu – Manuel Ugarte, Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo – Alejandro Garnacho, Chido Obi-Martin
  • West Ham: Alphonse Areola – Max Kilman, Jean-Clair Todibo, Emerson Palmieri, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Aaron Cresswell – Tomas Soucek, Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus – Niclas Füllkrug, Jarrod Bowen

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first half of the season, West Ham beat United 2-1
  • The "Both teams to score" bet landed in two of the last five meetings
  • The "Over 2.5 goals" bet paid out in three of the last five matches

Prediction

Both sides are winding down the season and have little left to play for. That said, West Ham are a team that both score and leave plenty of gaps at the back. Our pick for this match: Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.81.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.81
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
Betwinner 4.75
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Valencia vs Getafe prediction LaLiga Spain 10 may 2025, 08:00 Valencia vs Getafe prediction: will the hosts extend their incredible run? Valencia Odds: 2.06 Getafe Recommended Melbet
Holstein Kiel vs Freiburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 10 may 2025, 09:30 Holstein vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Holstein Kiel Odds: 1.6 Freiburg Bet now 22Bet
Union Berlin vs FC Heidenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany 10 may 2025, 09:30 Union vs Heidenheim prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Union Berlin Odds: 1.76 FC Heidenheim Bet now 1xBet
Sweden vs Austria prediction World Cup 2025 10 may 2025, 10:20 Sweden vs Austria: prediction and bets for the match on May 10, 2025 Sweden Odds: 1.51 Austria Recommended 1Win
Lazio vs Juventus prediction Serie A Italy 10 may 2025, 12:00 Lazio vs Juventus: Who will secure their spot in the UEFA Champions League zone? Lazio Odds: 3.2 Juventus Bet now 1Win
Lazio vs Juventus prediction Serie A Italy 10 may 2025, 12:00 Fulham vs Everton: can Fulham close in on the Premier League top 7? Lazio Odds: 1.85 Juventus Bet now 1Win
Mallorca vs Real Valladolid prediction LaLiga Spain 10 may 2025, 12:30 Mallorca vs Valladolid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Mallorca Odds: 1.96 Real Valladolid Recommended 1xBet
Angers vs Strasbourg prediction Ligue 1 France 10 may 2025, 15:00 Angers vs Strasbourg: Will Strasbourg continue their Champions League pursuit? Angers Odds: 1.8 Strasbourg Bet now 1Win
Brest vs Lille prediction Ligue 1 France 10 may 2025, 15:00 Brest vs Lille: Can Lille join the race for Ligue 1 silver? Brest Odds: 1.75 Lille Bet now 1Win
Le Havre vs Marseille prediction Ligue 1 France 10 may 2025, 15:00 Le Havre vs Marseille: Will Marseille hold on to second place in Ligue 1? Le Havre Odds: 1.5 Marseille Recommended 1Win
Toulouse vs Lens prediction Ligue 1 France 10 may 2025, 15:00 Toulouse vs Lens prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 10, 2025 Toulouse Odds: 1.7 Lens Bet now 22Bet
Reims vs Saint-Etienne prediction Ligue 1 France 10 may 2025, 15:00 Reims vs Saint-Étienne prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 10, 2025 Reims Odds: 1.6 Saint-Etienne Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Western Sydney Wanderers FC - : - Melbourne Victory 10 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
-
Melbourne Victory
-
05:35
Valencia - : - Getafe 10 may 2025, 08:00 LaLiga Spain
Valencia
-
Getafe
-
08:00
Como - : - Cagliari 10 may 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Como
-
Cagliari
-
09:00
Holstein Kiel - : - Freiburg 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Holstein Kiel
-
Freiburg
-
09:30
Bochum - : - Mainz 05 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Bochum
-
Mainz 05
-
09:30
Union Berlin - : - FC Heidenheim 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Union Berlin
-
FC Heidenheim
-
09:30
Werder Bremen - : - RB Leipzig 10 may 2025, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Werder Bremen
-
RB Leipzig
-
09:30
Wolverhampton - : - Brighton 10 may 2025, 10:00 English Premier League
Wolverhampton
-
Brighton
-
10:00
Southampton - : - Manchester City 10 may 2025, 10:00 English Premier League
Southampton
-
Manchester City
-
10:00
Ipswich - : - Brentford 10 may 2025, 10:00 English Premier League
Ipswich
-
Brentford
-
10:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:05 Frank Fabra Nears Boca Exit After Prolonged Absence from First Team Football news Today, 17:45 Former Pachuca and León Defender Julio Manzur Arrested in Paraguay for Drug Trafficking Football news Today, 17:38 Orlando Pirates are playing their last cards in the transfer window! Football news Today, 17:25 Colombian Forward Sebastián Villa Leads Rivadavia Into Knockout Clash vs Independiente Football news Today, 17:10 "Not for sale." Amorim sends a clear message to anyone eyeing Bruno Fernandes Football news Today, 17:05 CONCACAF Confirms 2025 Caribbean Cup Format, Schedule and Draw Details Football news Today, 16:40 Canadian Striker Jordan Hamilton Joins Myanmar Champions Shan United Football news Today, 16:18 Xabi Alonso to bring three members of his coaching staff to Real Madrid Football news Today, 16:12 Cruz Azul, Porto Settle Dispute Over Anselmi’s Exit Before TAS Ruling Football news Today, 15:53 FIFA officially expands Women's World Cup to 48 teams
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores