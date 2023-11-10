Manchester United vs Luton Town prediction and betting tips on November 11, 2023

Prediction on game W1(-1.5) Odds: 1.98 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the 12th round of the English Championship there will be a confrontation between the teams “Manchester United” and “Luton Town”. The home team look like undisputed favourites, although their performances this season are far from ideal. The match will take place on November 11, 2023.

"Manchester United"

The Red Devils have had a lot of bad luck this season. They have already been knocked out of the League Cup, their position in the group stage of the Champions League is simply terrible, and in the Premier League they risk not even making it into the European competition zone at the end of the season.

After 11 rounds played, Manchester United is in 8th place and four points behind the European Cup zone. The saddest thing is that the team does not look confident on the field, which means there is unlikely to be an upswing ahead.

"Luton Town"

The team only entered the Premier League this season and they knew very well what to expect. Now they are predictably fighting for survival, but so far they are not even in the relegation zone.

After 11 rounds they have only one victory and six points in their assets. Bournemouth, which is in the relegation zone, has the same number of points, but the teams have different differences in goals scored and goals conceded.

Match prediction and statistics

Luton are winless in 10 of their last 11 matches. At the same time, Manchester United scored more than 2.5 goals in three of the last four matches.

Bookmakers believe in the victory of the Red Devils and it is likely to happen. It seems to me that after a series of failures, the home team should fully rehabilitate themselves. Therefore, I will bet on their victory with a handicap of -1.5 at odds of 1.98.