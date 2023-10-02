RU RU NG NG
Manchester United vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Manchester United vs Galatasaray prediction
Manchester United Manchester United
Champions League 03 oct 2023, 15:00 Manchester United - Galatasaray
-
- : -
International, Manchester, Old Trafford
Galatasaray Galatasaray
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.7

In the second round of the group stage of the Champions League there will be a match between Manchester United and Galatasaray. The teams will take to the field on the evening of October 3 at the Old Trafford arena.

"Manchester United"

The Red Devils' form has been amazing - they suffered another defeat at the weekend, which infuriated the fans and they booed their team after the disgrace.

Erik ten Hag's team lost to Crystal Palace with a score of 0:1 at home and this defeat was Manchester United's fourth in seven Premier League matches.

They are not in the best mood going into the match with Galatasaray in the Champions League. In the first round of the group stage, Manchester United played away against Bayern and lost with a score of 3:4.

"Galatasaray"

The Turkish giants miraculously avoided defeat in their first match in the Champions League, winning back two goals at the end of the meeting with Copenhagen.

Now the “lions” have come to Manchester to a team that is experiencing a recession. It is unclear whether they will be able to get points at Old Trafford, but they will certainly fray the nerves of the home team.

Statistics and prediction for the match

Interestingly, Manchester United suffered only one defeat out of 6 matches against Galatasaray in the Champions League. At the same time, the British achieved only two victories. In addition, Manchester United have won only one of their last six matches in the Champions League (3 draws and 2 defeats).

Not everything is so good for the Turkish team. Galatasaray have not scored a goal in their last seven away matches in the Champions League, as far as the group stage of the competition is concerned.

Bookmakers believe in the home team's victory, but I don't have any confidence in Manchester United. I'll bet on the outcome - both teams will score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.7

Sport Predictions
