Manchester United vs Copenhagen prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen prediction
Manchester United Manchester United
Champions League 24 oct 2023, 15:00 Manchester United - FC Copenhagen
-
- : -
International, Manchester, Old Trafford
FC Copenhagen FC Copenhagen
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 2

In the third round of the group stage of the Champions League there will be a match between Manchester United and Copenhagen. The meeting will take place on October 24.

Manchester United

The bronze medalist of the last English Championship is still in last place in the group, which is not unexpected. The team is in a fever both on the European arena and on the domestic scene.

At the group stage of the Champions League, the Red Devils have already suffered defeats from Bayern Munich and Galatasaray, the latter losing at home.

To somehow improve the situation and lift their spirits, they need to defeat Copenhagen. The victory will also allow Manchester United to maintain their chances of reaching the play-offs.

Copenhagen

The Danish team surprised many with a strong start. They are now in third place in the group, having scored one point after a drawn match with Galatasaray.

Copenhagen probably wants to earn points in the meeting with Manchester United, which has not been playing confidently lately.

Nobody believed that the Danes would fight for the playoffs, but they were very capable of forcing a fight for third place in the group.

Statistics and match prediction

The teams met each other three times in European competitions and the Danes never won. Manchester United defeated Copenhagen twice, and one game ended in a draw.

Interestingly, Manchester United have not won their last five matches in the Champions League, but only missed a goal in one of them.

It seems to me that Erik ten Hag’s team will go into the game with such an opponent with the proper motivation. I have no doubt that the British will be able to secure a landslide victory over Copenhagen. I will bet on their victory with a handicap (-1.5) with odds of 2.00.

Prediction on game W1(-1.5)
Odds: 2

Sport Predictions
