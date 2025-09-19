Prediction on game Chelsea wont lose Odds: 1.49 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

Manchester United and Chelsea are set to clash in one of the headline fixtures of the fifth round of the English Premier League. The match will take place on Saturday, September 20, at 18:30 CET. Here’s my betting tip for this showdown.

Manchester United vs Chelsea: match preview

Manchester United completed a full pre-season under Amorim and made several signings tailored to the new manager’s needs. However, their season’s start has been far from ideal. First came a 0-1 defeat to Arsenal and a 1-1 draw with Fulham. Then, a sensational exit from the EFL Cup at the hands of a fourth-division side. Only in the third round did the Red Devils secure their first win, edging out Burnley 3-2. But after the international break, the Manchester derby saw United outclassed 0-3 by their fiercest rivals. As a result, they have just four points and sit 14th in the table.

Chelsea have started their new Premier League campaign a touch more steadily, but have also dropped points. The Londoners opened with a goalless draw against Crystal Palace, then bagged two wins: a 5-1 rout of West Ham and a confident 2-0 victory over Fulham. In the previous round, Chelsea drew 2-2 with Brentford, conceding a decisive goal in the 90+3rd minute. Midweek, the Blues traveled to Munich for their opening UEFA Champions League clash, losing to Bayern 1-3. Thus, they approach the United fixture in less than ideal spirits, but with a burning desire to finally claim a win.

Match facts and head-to-head stats

Chelsea haven’t won in their last two matches, while Manchester United have only one win in their last five games.

United have failed to keep a clean sheet in nine consecutive matches.

Chelsea have scored at least once in four matches in a row.

In their last head-to-head, Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0.

Probable lineups

Manchester United: Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Amad; Sesko

Chelsea: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Tosin, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro

Prediction

Both teams come into the match following defeats and will be eager to snap their respective poor runs. Expect a tense and intriguing contest, but given the overall form of both sides, my tip is for Chelsea to avoid defeat.