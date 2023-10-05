Manchester United vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023

Prediction on game Win Manchester United Odds: 1.71 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Manchester United and London Brentford will play against each other in the 8th round of the English Premier League. The match will take place on Saturday, October 7, at Old Trafford. The battle will start at 16:00 CET.

Manchester United



United, being under the leadership of Erik ten Hag, still cannot improve its performance and stabilize its results. The team continues to be in a fever for quite a long period of time. “The Red Devils” used to produce good results and play really attractive football, but then something breaks and a series of failures begins.

The team is going through another crisis at the moment. The beginning of the season cannot be assessed in a positive way. Manchester is in the 10th position in the Premier League, where it has scored only 7 goals in 7 games. And as for the Champions League, United first defeated Bayern (3-4) and then failed miserably in the struggle with Galatasaray and ended up in the last place of the group.

Brentford



Brentford appeared on the “horizon” of the strongest clubs of England relatively recently. The team managed to get into the Championship only in 2014 and gained access to the Premier League 7 years later. All successes of the club’s recent history are associated with the Danish specialist, Thomas Frank, who has been at the helm of this London team for more than 5 years.

“The Bees” feel confident in the Premier League. Speaking about the previous season, Brentford finished in the 9th place, but this season it has only scored 7 points in 7 rounds and managed to be eliminated from the EFL Cup.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head



United has lost 2 previous matches on the native field.

Brentford has failed to win in regulation time in 7 games in a row.

The teams played against each other only 4 times; the score is 3-1 in favour of the club from Manchester.

Prediction



Manchester, taking into account lacklustre Brentford, looks like the favourite of the following battle. Ten Hag’s team must break the unfortunate series of failures on their home arena. I bet on the victory of the hosts.

