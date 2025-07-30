RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Manchester United vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 31 July 2025

Manchester United vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 31 July 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Manchester United vs Bournemouth prediction Photo by Vincent Carchietta/Getty Images
Manchester United
Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Fixtures Club Friendlies Predictions
Today, 21:30
- : -
International, Chicago, Soldier Field
Bournemouth
Review H2H Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Manchester United
Odds: 2.3
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

Manchester United continues its series of preseason friendlies and will face Bournemouth on July 31. The clash is part of both clubs' preparations for the upcoming Premier League campaign and will serve as a crucial checkpoint to assess current form and team chemistry.

Match facts and head-to-head history:

  • The first official meeting between these teams took place in the 1949 FA Cup, where Bournemouth pulled off a sensational victory.
  • Total Premier League encounters (as of 2025): over 20 matches, with Manchester United winning the majority.
  • The biggest Premier League win for United over Bournemouth was 5-2.
  • Bournemouth has only managed one away win—an emphatic 3-0 in 2024, which stood out as one of the season’s biggest upsets.
  • Plenty of goals: in 5 of the last 8 encounters, there have been 3 or more goals, making this fixture a real spectacle for fans.

Match preview:

United are entering the decisive phase of their preseason. After a busy summer in the transfer market, the coaching staff will use the Bournemouth fixture as a final rehearsal to fine-tune the lineup and tactical setups. Expect to see both key players and new signings fighting for a spot in the starting eleven.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, comes into the match as underdogs, but these games are a great opportunity to test themselves against a top side and build cohesion ahead of a challenging season. The team aims to showcase organized football and shore up their defense—an area of weakness last season.

While results in friendlies aren’t paramount, this promises to be an entertaining contest. Both teams favor attacking football and are likely to play boldly, looking to capitalize on every chance they get.

Probable lineups:

  • Manchester United: Bayindir, Yoro, De Ligt, Høven, Dorgu, Casemiro, Ugarte, Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha, Højlund.
  • Bournemouth: Petrovic, Senesi, Truffer, Zabarnyi, Smith, Brooks, Adams, Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo, Evanilson.

Manchester United vs Bournemouth prediction:

For me, Manchester United are clear favorites in this one. The squad has seriously reinforced its attacking options, which stands in stark contrast to Bournemouth’s unsettled defense. After last season, Bournemouth let go almost their entire starting back line—a vulnerability that will likely show not just in the coming season, but already in this preseason test.

My bet: Manchester United to win (odds 2.3).

