Manchester United vs Betis Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024

Manchester United vs Betis Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024

We continue to cover the current friendly matches, this time we will talk about the confrontation between Manchester United and Betis. Dailysports specialists offer their prediction for the upcoming battle.

Manchester United

“Red Devils” frankly failed in the EPL, taking a modest eighth place, and all for business, there was no stability, no clear style, as well as constant conflicts. It was possible to escape from the total fiasco thanks to the victory in the FA Cup, which allowed to get through to the Europa League.

This summer, the team is playing as unstable as last season, first they lost to Rosenborg - 0:1, then defeated Rangers - 2:0, in the last match they lost to Arsenal with a score of 1:2. While the players are trying to gain conditioning, it is possible to make mistakes, but for confidence it is also desirable to win.

Betis

“Green-and-white” last season were seventh in La Liga, this allowed to get through only to the Conference League, which definitely does not correspond to the ambitions of the club. Betis is capable of showing high-level soccer, but the team is not enough for a whole season.

The club held two friendlies in the off-season, in the first match they beat Austria Salzburg with a score of 5:1, and in the second meeting they lost to Liverpool with a score of 0:1. Given the status of the Conference League, you have to fight to win such a tournament, although the priority should be the fight for a place in the first quartet of La Liga.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

  • Last year the clubs played each other in the Europa League playoffs, then both matches were won by Manchester - 4:1 at home and 1:0 away. Also two years ago, Betis won in a friendly - 1:0.
  • MU have lost two matches out of three this summer, Betis have one win and one defeat.
  • Bookmakers' odds: W1 - 2.18, X - 3.65, W2 - 3.1.

Manchester United vs Betis Prediction

In this pair, the English club is a slight favorite, all thanks to the status and fame. Betis is definitely able to not only give a fight, but also play to win. I will risk to bet here on the exchange of goals, although I expect not the most spectacular soccer.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.51

