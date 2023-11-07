Manchester City vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on November 7, 2023

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.99 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On November 7, Manchester City will host Young Boys in the fourth round of the Champions League group stage. The current trophy holder will play against one of the most outspoken outsiders of the tournament.

Manchester City

Surely there is only one thing on the team’s mind - to repeat the success of last year. The team's affairs in the national championship went uphill and after the last round it came out on top thanks to the defeat of Tottenham.

In general, the English team passes the group stage without any problems, having won all three previous matches in their group.

In the last match of the English Championship, Manchester City showed all their power, winning a landslide victory over Bournemouth with a score of 6:1.

There is no doubt that Guardiola's team will go on the attack from the first minutes and in this game, defeat is also likely here.

Young Boys

Last season's Swiss champions are fighting for third place in the group, which they currently occupy, although Red Star also has an equal number of points.

In their last match they won a landslide victory over Winterthur with a score of 4:1.

Match prediction

At the moment, Manchester City is the favorite in this match, and you can bet on their victory with a modest odds of 1.09. It seems to me that in this game both teams will score, for which the odds are 1.99.

You can also bet that more than 3.5 goals will be scored in the match. This is given a coefficient of 1.80.