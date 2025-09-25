Prediction on game Manchester City Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.79 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On 27 September 2025, as part of Matchday 6 of the English Premier League, Manchester City will host Burnley at the Etihad Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 16:00 Central European Time. Let's take a look at a bet focused on one team's scoring potential in this clash.

Manchester City

Manchester City managed to steady the ship after two consecutive league defeats. Following losses to Tottenham and Brighton, the team bounced back with a convincing 3-0 home win over Manchester United. In the Champions League, City also secured a 2-0 home victory against Napoli. In their most recent league match against Arsenal in London, City let the win slip away in the final minutes, ending with a 1-1 draw. Currently, Manchester City sit ninth in the table, trailing the top spot by eight points. At home, they've won their last two games without conceding a single goal.

Pep Guardiola's men also made a confident start in the EFL Cup, beating Huddersfield 2-0. As for their head-to-head record against Burnley, the stats are impressive: City have won their last 10 home matches against the Clarets, often by wide margins.

Burnley

Burnley are still struggling to find their rhythm this season. After a fantastic campaign in the Championship, they made a quick return to the Premier League, but results have been disappointing so far. In the league, Burnley have played five games, registering just one win against Sunderland, suffering three defeats, and drawing their most recent home game against Nottingham 1-1.

Midweek, Burnley crashed out of the EFL Cup, losing 1-2 at home to Cardiff and extending their winless streak to four matches.

Games against Manchester City have always been a tough task for Burnley: they haven't beaten City since 2015, and in the last 13 encounters, they've lost every time except for a single draw in 2018.

Probable lineups

Manchester City: Donnarumma, O'Riley, Dias, Gvardiol, Khusanov, Rodri, Silva, Reijnders, Foden, Doku, Haaland.

Donnarumma, O'Riley, Dias, Gvardiol, Khusanov, Rodri, Silva, Reijnders, Foden, Doku, Haaland. Burnley: Dubravka, Hartman, Ekdal, Esteve, Walker, Cullen, Ugochukwu, Louhran, Anthony, Chauna, Foster.

Key facts and head-to-head

Manchester City have won 3 of their last 4 matches.

Manchester City have scored first in 13 of their last 14 games.

Burnley have lost 3 of their last 4 away matches.

Manchester City have won the last 10 head-to-head meetings.

Manchester City have scored first in the last 10 head-to-head matches.

Manchester City vs Burnley prediction

Manchester City have found solid form in recent matches, successfully navigating a tough schedule and stabilizing after back-to-back defeats. Burnley, on the other hand, are winless in their last four outings and have just exited the EFL Cup. City's recent home performances have been convincing, and their record against Burnley is overwhelmingly in their favour. Expect a confident and high-scoring display from the Citizens. My bet for this match is Manchester City's individual total over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.79.