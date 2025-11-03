Prediction on game W1(-1) Odds: 1.65 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

As part of the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League group stage, Manchester City will face Borussia Dortmund. The clash is set to take place in England on Wednesday, November 5. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Here’s my take on the winner of this game.

Match preview

Manchester City entered the 2025/26 season off the back of a relatively modest campaign by their standards, and so far their Premier League results reflect a certain inconsistency. The team is navigating a challenging period under Guardiola, but it’s too early to talk about stagnation.

The Citizens sit high in second after ten matches, but are already six points behind leaders Arsenal. That’s not an insurmountable gap—especially considering City’s attack is currently the best in the league.

Of their 20 Premier League goals, Erling Haaland has netted 13 and is in sensational form. The Norwegian striker has already racked up 17 goals in 13 club matches and is the main contender for the Premier League Golden Boot.

Guardiola is having to reshuffle and find new connections, especially in midfield. Rodri is still struggling to recover from injuries and return to his previous level, which has hindered City’s midfield balance. Nevertheless, the Citizens remain capable of tearing apart any opponent, even if they’re not doing so with their trademark consistency.

Borussia are showing signs of resurgence at the start of the new campaign, but their play is still far from perfect. They alternate strong performances with disappointing ones, making it tough to challenge Bayern, but a run at second place is certainly within reach for the Black and Yellows.

In the Bundesliga, they’ve recorded six wins, two draws, and one defeat—making them one of the league’s frontrunners with solid defensive numbers. Their current third place and only six goals conceded offer fans hope, though their attacking play still raises plenty of questions.

Guirassy’s scoring remains at a decent level, but he lacks consistent support. Overall, the team seems to have found some confidence and is regaining its competitive edge under Kovac’s guidance.

In the Champions League, Dortmund’s attack has looked much better. They’ve scored four goals in each of their three matches so far, but while that was enough to beat Athletic and Copenhagen, their clash with Juventus ended in a draw.

Match facts

Manchester City have conceded in three consecutive matches.

The English side have won five games in a row at home.

Borussia are unbeaten in four straight matches.

The Germans have scored in each of their last ten away games.

Manchester City average 2.5 goals per home game, while Borussia average 1.7 goals per away match.

Probable lineups

Manchester City : Donnarumma, Dias, Gvardiol, Nunez, Ait Nouri, Rodri, Silva, Foden, Doku, Reijnders, Haaland.

: Donnarumma, Dias, Gvardiol, Nunez, Ait Nouri, Rodri, Silva, Foden, Doku, Reijnders, Haaland. Borussia Dortmund: Kobel, Anton, Bensebaini, Anselmino, Couto, Bayer, Nmecha, Gross, Brandt, Adeyemi, Guirassy.

H2H

A draw and three wins for Manchester City—that’s the record from their previous Champions League encounters.

Prediction

Manchester City are clear favourites for this fixture and are unlikely to drop points at the Etihad. Borussia, despite their attacking potential, look shaky at the back and will probably be forced to play second fiddle. Given both sides’ attacking prowess, I expect an open and entertaining game with plenty of chances. My tip: a home win with a -1 goal handicap.